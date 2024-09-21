Lupita Nyong’o Talks About Lessons from ‘The Wild Robot’; A Story of Boundaries, Parenthood, and AI Adaptation

One of the central questions raised by The Wild Robot is whether machines, specifically robots, can develop emotions.

When stranded in an unfamiliar land, not only must one adapt to the surroundings, but often, they learn valuable lessons about themselves along the way. This is the essence of the new animated feature, The Wild Robot, which delves into themes of adaptation, emotional growth, and survival. Viewers are bound to experience more than just a thrilling adventure, especially parents who may resonate with the film’s deeper messages.

Can Robots Feel?

One of the central questions raised by The Wild Robot is whether machines, specifically robots, can develop emotions. The movie explores this through the experiences of Roz, voiced by Lupita Nyong’o, a robot who finds herself shipwrecked on a deserted island.

Lupita Nyong’o (as Roz, voice): “Do you need … assistance?”

As Roz navigates her way through this unfamiliar world, she must learn to adjust to her new environment, starting by interacting with the island’s native animal population. However, building relationships as a machine is anything but easy, especially when those connections involve emotional bonds.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Complains About Not Getting Any Support From Film Fraternity Over Emergency Delay

Lupita Nyong’o (as Roz, voice): “Aggression detected. I see your problem.”

For Roz, adapting is a slow process, but as she learns to engage with the animals, her boundaries are tested. Nyong’o notes how these lessons in boundaries can also apply to parents watching the film.

Balancing Selflessness with Boundaries

Lupita Nyong’o: “She has boundaries, and I think that is a really good lesson for parents. It’s like, give and give, but you also have to learn to preserve yourself in the process, and she is extremely selfless. But in the end, [SPOILERS].”

Nyong’o’s playful slip hinted at possible spoilers, but she quickly caught herself before revealing too much.

Lupita Nyong’o: “Why am I? I don’t mean to spoil the movie. My bad! I’m just saying Roz has her boundaries, and everybody should have them, too.”

A Parental Bond that Changes Everything

One of the most heartwarming aspects of The Wild Robot is the relationship Roz develops with an orphaned gosling. This bond adds another layer of complexity to the story, especially for Nyong’o, who reflected on her own experiences of parenthood, despite not being a mother herself.

Lupita Nyong’o: “I don’t have children of my own, but as I was doing this, I really just came to terms – or I saw the world through my mother’s eyes. The fact that they instill all this in you, and their work is to prepare you to be independent, but in order to do that, they have to let you go, and how painful that must be, to let go of the thing you love most.”

Nyong’o’s personal connection to the role deepened as she reflected on her relationship with her own mother, drawing parallels between the parental role Roz takes on and her mother’s experience raising her.

Lupita Nyong’o: “I had called my mom and thanked her very much for having that faith in her own skills as a mother to let me go.”

Suspicion of AI and Inspiration from Alexa

While Roz represents a machine evolving emotionally, Nyong’o herself admits to being skeptical about artificial intelligence in her personal life. Despite this, she found creative inspiration for her role from some well-known AI technologies.

Lupita Nyong’o: “I’m really suspicious of talking to robots, so I don’t like any devices that I have to talk to, but I was very inspired by Alexa and Siri and the AI voices of TikTok and Instagram in creating the voice of Roz, so I’m a work in progress. We’ll get there.”

Protecting Her Voice and Singing Along to Swift and Beyoncé

For Nyong’o, preserving her voice while working on Roz’s character was essential, but that doesn’t mean she shied away from belting out her favorite tunes when she needed a break.

Lupita Nyong’o: “I would say I am very partial to ‘Shake It Off’ by Taylor and ‘Grown Woman’ by Beyoncé. Those two songs definitely make me want to scream.”

Her vocal care had some notable exceptions, proving that even while working on a project like The Wild Robot, Nyong’o couldn’t resist letting loose to these iconic tracks.

The Wild Robot Set to Hit Theaters

Fans of both animated films and thoughtful narratives can expect to see The Wild Robot land in theaters nationwide on September 27. The film promises not only an entertaining adventure but also a journey filled with emotional depth, life lessons, and a touch of heartwarming AI innovation.

MUST READ: David Schwimmer Recalls How Late Friends Co-Star Matthew Perry Was A Fan Of His Comedy