LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Malayalam actress Navya Nair claims she was fined over Rs 1 lakh for carrying Jasmine flowers in Australia

Malayalam actress Navya Nair claims she was fined over Rs 1 lakh for carrying Jasmine flowers in Australia

Malayalam actress Navya Nair claims she was fined over Rs 1 lakh for carrying Jasmine flowers in Australia

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 11:14:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Planning to take flowers with you on your flight to Australia? It’s wiser to leave them behind.

Recently, Malayalam actress Navya Nair found herself in trouble at the Melbourne airport for carrying jasmine flowers.

At one of the events in Melbourne, Navya claimed she was heavily fined by the airport staff in Australia for jasmine flowers in her possession.

The incident occurred when Navya arrived in Melbourne to participate in the Onam celebrations organised by the Malayali Association of Victoria.

Airport authorities discovered around 15 centimetres of jasmine flowers in her bag, and under Australian biosecurity and customs laws, the import of fresh flowers and plant materials is strictly prohibited. Since violations can pose serious threats to the country’s agriculture and environment, the Australian Department of Agriculture imposed a fine of 1980 Australian dollars (approximately Rs 1.14 lakh) on the actress.

Following the episode, Navya posted a light-hearted video on social media, turning the fine into a moment of self-mockery.

In the video, she is seen at the airport eating food, boarding the flight, shopping, and walking around gracefully in a traditional Kerala sari, adorned with jasmine flowers in her hair.

The background track for the video is the trending song ‘Onam Mood’, and she captioned it playfully as, “Visuals just before I was fined.”

https://www.facebook.com/reel/804790498872841

Navya Nair has been active in the entertainment industry for over two decades. She made her debut in 2001 with Ishtam and went on to gain recognition through films such as Mazhathullikkilukkam and Kunjikkoonan. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Airportjasmine-flowersmelbournenavya-nair

RELATED News

Why Did BLACKPINK’s Lisa Skip The 2025 VMAs? The White Lotus Star And Rosé Become Only K-Pop Artists To Win VMA This Year
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Munawar Faruqui Returns, Roasts Contestants ‘My Uncle Had Scooter, Did No Work’
Sabrina Carpenter advocates for transgender rights during 'Tears' performance at 2025 MTV VMAs
Top Celebrities Who Began as Theatre Actors
Bigg Boss 19 Wild Card Shehbaz Badesha Slams Abhishek Bajaj, Calls Him ‘Dumbest Player’ Ever- Here’s Why!

LATEST NEWS

"Fight between Constitution believers and ideology bad for country's political, social fabric": SP MP Rajeev Rai on VP elections
Hamas ready to negotiate ceasefire terms after Trump's 'last warning': Report
Real Life Panchayat In Delhi? Rekha Gupta’s Husband Spotted Attending A Government Meeting But Here’s What The Rules Say
Is Carlos Alcaraz Single? US Open 2025 Sparks New Rumours On His Relationship Status
Punjab: BSF organises medical camp in flood-hit area of Fazilka district
Donald Trump Caught Chewing Blue Pill At US Open, Experts Reveal Possible Medication Behind Viral Photo
From India to Sri Lanka: Who Rules the Asia Cup?
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf expels CM Gulbar Khan, 11 other lawmakers over party defiance
sitemap newsx test
Delhi police busts Mumbai-based online casino racket; nine arrested including Kingpin
Malayalam actress Navya Nair claims she was fined over Rs 1 lakh for carrying Jasmine flowers in Australia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Malayalam actress Navya Nair claims she was fined over Rs 1 lakh for carrying Jasmine flowers in Australia

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Malayalam actress Navya Nair claims she was fined over Rs 1 lakh for carrying Jasmine flowers in Australia
Malayalam actress Navya Nair claims she was fined over Rs 1 lakh for carrying Jasmine flowers in Australia
Malayalam actress Navya Nair claims she was fined over Rs 1 lakh for carrying Jasmine flowers in Australia
Malayalam actress Navya Nair claims she was fined over Rs 1 lakh for carrying Jasmine flowers in Australia

QUICK LINKS