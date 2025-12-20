LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Malayalam Filmmaker And Actor Sreenivasan Passes at 69

Malayalam Filmmaker And Actor Sreenivasan Passes at 69

Sreenivasan legacy comprised a vast array of different roles and scripts that through showcasing his versatility and a sharp understanding of social themes. He over the years became a recognized figure who could mix humor with insights about society and thus he was one of the contributing factors for the films to have a wide impact on the audience of different generations.

Malayalam Filmmaker And Actor Sreenivasan Passes at 69 (Image Credit: X)
Malayalam Filmmaker And Actor Sreenivasan Passes at 69 (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 20, 2025 09:21:25 IST

Malayalam Filmmaker And Actor Sreenivasan Passes at 69

Sreenivasan, the veteran actor of Malayalam cinema, who played various roles throughout his outstanding career including that of a screenwriter, director, and producer, passed away on Saturday at the age of 69. His remarkable career, which included the roles of a memorable actor, writer, and director, was officially recognized by the film industry at his passing and he was one of the most significant contributors to the Malayalam film industry in terms of his creative inputs. Sreenivasan was not only a one time character actor but also a writer and filmmaker who helped shape some of the industry’s most enduring narratives. His work was a great source of respect not only among his peers but also the audience and his death is felt as a loss by the entire film fraternity and the fans in Kerala and even outside it.

Sreenivasan Passes At 69

The sreenivasan legacy comprised a vast array of different roles and scripts that through showcasing his versatility and a sharp understanding of social themes. He over the years became a recognized figure who could mix humor with insights about society and thus he was one of the contributing factors for the films to have a wide impact on the audience of different generations. Though the exact circumstances of his passing are still not publicly disclosed, the initial news confirmed that he died on Saturday, thus the whole industry which has been celebrating his talent and creative influence for a long time is about to have a sad moment. 

Malayalam Cinema Industry 

His demise is a great loss for the Malayalam cinema and he was among the very few most powerful people in the industry. Artists, directors, co workers from the industry, and fans have started to post tributes praising not only his artistic but also his warm human nature off the screen. Gradually the news of his death is making more and more people to recall his huge portfolio which is comprised of unforgettable acting, intelligent screenplays, and directing that has done a great deal to Indian cinema. However, more information will be given soon as the details come out.

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 9:21 AM IST
