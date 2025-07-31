Home > Entertainment > Malayalam Rapper Vedan Accused of Rape: Kochi Doctor’s Shocking Complaint Sparks Outrage And Investigation In Music Industry

Malayalam Rapper Vedan Accused of Rape: Kochi Doctor’s Shocking Complaint Sparks Outrage And Investigation In Music Industry

Malayalam rapper Vedan faces rape charges after a Kochi doctor alleges he misled her with false promises of marriage and engaged in repeated sexual abuse from 2021–2023. The case adds to his ongoing legal troubles.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 31, 2025 14:23:59 IST

Malayalam rapper  Hirandas Murali, popularly known by his stage name Vedan, is at present in the midst of a serious legal scandal. A rape case has been filed by the Thrikkakara police owing to a complaint lodged against him by a young female doctor in Kochi. The allegations are that Vedan engaged in sexual intercourse with her several times from 2021 to 2023 by pretending to marry her. This development has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, putting a blot in the artist’s relatively new career and raising larger questions regarding the culpability.

Allegations Unfold: The Doctor’s Account

The police complaint filed by the woman doctor outlines a relationship which she says started online in 2021. In her police complaint, she said that after being friends with Vedan on Instagram, they shared numbers, and he subsequently came to her home in Kozhikode. A head-first incident of sexual assault is said to have occurred during that introductory interaction. The physician asserts that Vedan subsequently promised to marry her, a promise under which the alleged sexual abuse repeatedly continued for almost two years, in different places including her apartment in Kochi and at the house of a friend in Eloor.

She also asserts she gave him monetary support and arranged his travel tickets during this time. The complainant reports that Vedan suddenly cut off contact with her in July 2023, resulting in serious emotional distress and a treatment for depression. Her choice to speak out now was apparently triggered by recent public disclosures by another woman with similar complaints and Vedan’s public declarations of a new romantic affair.

Vedan’s Sensitive History and Legal Consequences

Various legal problems have been raised concerning the rapper before. Vedan has before been accused of the same sexual assault during the peak of the MeToo movement, though they did not lead to police files back then. Later, in April 2025, he was also arrested in Kochi for suspected ganja possession and later by the Forest Department for carrying a leopard-tooth pendant, which is an offense under the Wildlife Protection Act. Although in both instances he was released on bail, the present rape allegation is a serious escalation of his legal problems.

The police are, meanwhile, carrying out a full-fledged investigation, including fact-checking and going about taking the complainant’s confidential statement before a magistrate. Vedan has alleged that the charges against him are fake and made as part of a larger conspiracy, positing that he possesses evidence to back his claims. He is reportedly considering applying for anticipatory bail. The unfolding courtroom drama is likely to attract much interest not just because of Vedan’s career implications but also for broader discourse on consent and responsibility in public life.

