Vijay Sethupathi Breaks Silence On ‘Filthy’ Casting Couch Allegations, Says: ‘My Family And Close Friends Are Deeply Hurt’

In a quick-fire and totally clearly negative assertion, the famous actor Vijay Sethupathi has thrown back all of the “casting couch” charges against him on social media, calling them spurious and seeking attention. Most of the allegations originated from a now-deleted X post by a user that accused the actor of unethical practices in the industry.

Sethupathi states that he is very upset as “dirty” allegations like these disturb his relatives, emphasizing his honesty and declaring that legal action has been instituted against the accuser. This is not the first time this actor has encountered targeted mudslinging, something he admits to having existed for the past seven years.

Social Media Sparks Allegations Against Vijay Sethupathi

The controversy ignited when an individual posted allegations on X, accusing Sethupathi of offering money for “caravan favors” and other inappropriate activities, while simultaneously presenting a virtuous image online. The post, which subsequently gained considerable traction before being deleted, did not name a specific victim or provide concrete timelines.

It generally indicated that a young female known to the accuser was being rehabilitated following claimed manipulation and exploitation in the guise of industry practice. This online outburst rapidly polarized public opinion, with numerous fans querying the validity of unsubstantiated allegations made against a universally acclaimed actor.

Actor’s Firm Stance: Legal Recourse and Unwavering Resolve

Vijay Sethupathi directly tackled the controversy saying that it is comical for anyone who is really well acquainted with him. The actor also countered that such “filthy” allegations would not affect him personally and emotionally hit a major part of his family and friends. He has also requested them to disregard the claims since it is a desperate attempt merely for momentary attention. In his bid to clear his name, Sethupathi confirmed his team has lodged an official complaint with the cybercrime detective.

He also added a history of similar “whispering campaigns” in the past seven years, reaffirming his number one commitment to remain unharassment at this point in time while the recent film “Thalaivan Thalaivii” is doing well.

