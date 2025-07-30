Vijay Sethupathi Applauds Puri Jagannadh’s Bold Vision, Calls Him A True Game-Changer In Indian Cinema’s Creative Landscape

Vijay Sethupathi, the most versatile “Makkal Selvan” in Tamil cinema, has carved out a niche for himself with unorthodox decisions and outstanding performances. With the actor’s introduction into Telugu cinema, the expectations were raised, and with his comments of working with master craftsman Puri Jagannadh, the fire was duly fueled. Sethupathi, while talking recently, expressed great happiness that he had worked under Puri Jagannadh for an up-and-coming pan-Indian project, calling it a ‘wonderful experience.’

This one, which most likely would be a high-energy action-drama with psychological undertones, is set to be a novel cinema experience for the audiences across languages.

Puri’s Special Touch: Dialogue and Direction

Vijay Sethupathi particularly admires Puri Jagannadh for the director’s unique command over the dialogue-writing and directing process. He has commented: “Puri sir is a legend. Working with him is an awesome experience. He really is a generous man, and I love going to work with him daily. The dialogues are written in a very loose way; the other set of things is done in such a way that one is amazed at his timing.” Puri Jagannadh is known for writing dialogues that can be heard by masses, with a lot of raw intensity in their delivery.

Such a distinct style of scriptwriting, blended with energetic and fast-paced directorial strokes, gives a canvas upon which actors can immerse completely in the role and deliver with a high sense of intensity. The mix of Sethupathi’s intense acting style and high-octane script writing by Puri promises the potential for an interesting mix for the film.

Pan-Indian Ambition: A New Avatar

The untitled second film, produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the banner Puri Connects together, is being shot in five languages at the same time – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The larger-than-life pan-Indian scale is a result of the makers’ faith in the worldwide appeal of the story and the unusual coming together of Puri’s sensibilities and Sethupathi’s abilities.

Vijay Sethupathi is set to play an author-backed role with a “dashing new avatar”, which signifies a departure from some of his recent acts. This presents a good chance for Sethupathi to tread fresh waters as a performer, in keeping with the stylistic demands of Puri Jagannadh, thus further cementing his popularity across industries. The production of the project has been much in the news, with shooting under way currently in Hyderabad.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda Applauds Anirudh’s ‘Kingdom’ Anthem: ‘Every Word He Writes Hits Hard, Carries Power, And Sparks Emotion!’