Vijay Deverakonda Applauds Anirudh’s ‘Kingdom’ Anthem: ‘Every Word He Writes Hits Hard, Carries Power, And Sparks Emotion!’

Vijay Deverakonda praises Anirudh Ravichander's music in Kingdom, calling it powerful and emotionally charged. Their first collaboration has sparked admiration, adding major buzz ahead of the film’s release.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 30, 2025 09:40:43 IST

For his musical contribution to the highly anticipated film Kingdom, Vijay Deverakonda has, in public, appreciated Anirudh Ravichander, the expert of music. During a recent promotional event, Deverakonda was all praise for Anirudh’s contribution: “He just poured life into the action extravaganza.” This was not just a commendation of the music talent, but it was also a statement on the roaring strength that Anirudh possesses in the industry, even more than the star strength behind Kingdom, giving weight to Anirudh’s name.”

This is the actor’s first collaboration with the iconic composer and looks like it has set up some long-term kind of respect and admiration, with Deverakonda teasingly reaffirming his wish to “kidnap” the music maestro and make him live with him.

The Anirudh Effect: A Template For Success With Sound

Anirudh Ravichander only does not add the usual background music to existing tracks. His spectacular sonic file storytelling is well evident in the film wherein his compositions are not additional but a character in themselves. The huge pre-release buzz, coupled with an ever-volatile trailer, is purportedly getting its strength from the mind-jarring tracks by Anirudh. He synthesized raw energy with emotional maturity on all-race audiences throughout.

Kingdom will be a true reflection of his craft too, with early reviews and public response hailing the music as a staple. The assuredness that the team, producers, and director Gowtam Tinnanuri exude is palpably boosted by Anirudh’s contribution, set to prove to be a game-changer in Deverakonda’s career.

Deverakonda’s Deep Respect: Beyond Just the Music

Vijay Deverakonda’s words tell a lot about the deep respect he has for Anirudh as an individual, transcending his musical ability. The actor talked about their hanging out sessions together, taking it easy in the studio, and even playing pickleball-an activity that went a long way in further strengthening Deverakonda’s admiration for the composer. He emphasized how Anirudh’s every word carries tremendous importance. For example, there was easy-going bant from Anirudh regarding ‘Kingdom’, which virtually guaranteed belief in its success-broad belief.

This brings Anirudh to a privileged position of voice in South Indian cinema, where his artistic integrity and good judgment are greatly admired. With ‘Kingdom’ to be released worldwide shortly, the compatibility of Deverakonda’s on-screen persona with Anirudh’s sonic expertise is expected to provide an thrilling and deeply personal film experience.

Also Read: Nivin Pauly Accuses Producer P. A. Shamnas of Forgery Over Action Hero Biju-2 Title Rights

