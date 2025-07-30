Nivin Pauly Accuses Producer P. A. Shamnas of Forgery Over Action Hero Biju-2 Title Rights

A serious legal issue has emerged in the Malayalam film industry as producer P. A. Shamnas faces allegations of forgery connected to the upcoming movie Action Hero Biju‑2. The case, registered at the Palarivattom police station in Kerala, accuses Shamnas of forging actor–producer Nivin Pauly’s signature in order to unlawfully obtain rights to the film’s title.

Forgery Allegation: P. A. Shamnas Accused of Faking Signature to Claim Action Hero Biju 2 Title Rights

According to the complaint, Shamnas submitted a document with a falsified signature to the Kerala Film Chamber to register the title under his banner, Indian Movie Makers. The police have booked him under sections related to forgery and the use of forged documents. The case is linked to a broader dispute between Shamnas and the original Action Hero Biju creators, Nivin Pauly and director Abrid Shine.

Shamnas Alleges Betrayal Over Action Hero Biju 2 Investment and Rights

Shamnas had previously partnered with them on the film Mahaveeryar, which did not perform well financially. In an attempt to resolve the loss, Pauly reportedly promised Shamnas a co-production role and compensation for Action Hero Biju‑2. Based on this, Shamnas invested nearly ₹1.9 crore in the project in early 2024 and believed he had secured official rights to the title.

However, the situation became murky when Pauly and Shine reportedly signed an overseas distribution deal without acknowledging Shamnas’s involvement. The producer alleges that they used an earlier agreement to falsely claim sole ownership of the film, leading to significant financial losses.

In a separate complaint, Shamnas had already accused Pauly and Shine of cheating and criminal breach of trust. Nivin Pauly has responded publicly, stating the matter is under legal arbitration and accusing the new FIR of distorting facts. He has expressed confidence that the truth will come out in due course.

