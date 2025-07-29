Who Is Ramya Mohan? Woman Accuses Vijay Sethupathi Of Casting Couch But Deletes Post Later: Getting Too Many Enquiries

Vijay Sethupathi’s name has long been synonymous with powerhouse performances in Tamil cinema—think Super Deluxe, 96, Vikram Vedha, and lately, Maharaja.

People call him “Makkal Selvan” for a reason; he’s carved out a spot as one of the industry’s most respected, most adaptable actors. But right now, the spotlight’s somewhere else.

Vijay Sethupathi faces casting couch allegations

A major controversy just erupted on social media. Ramya Mohan, a user on X, levelled some heavy allegations at Sethupathi.

According to her, he’s not just another actor—she claims he’s knee-deep in the film industry’s ugliest sides: drug abuse, manipulation, casting couch schemes, and the exploitation of people just trying to make it.

Her post straight up accused him of offering money for sexual favours—naming amounts, even—and painted a picture of a toxic, transactional culture hiding behind the glitz. She said it isn’t an isolated story, either; this, apparently, happens all the time, while the media keeps putting certain men on pedestals.

In another post, Ramya vented about the way people were reacting—basically, she’s frustrated that folks seem more interested in questioning her or blaming the victim than actually paying attention to the pain she’s describing. She mentioned the victim’s family only realized what was happening after finding her diary and chat logs. Heavy stuff.

Not long after, Ramya pulled down her original post. She said it was out of respect for her friend’s privacy, especially given the sensitive nature of the allegations.

How did Vijay Sethupathi react to casting couch allegations?

So far, Vijay Sethupathi hasn’t said anything publicly. As it stands, these claims are unverified—there’s no official complaint, no court case, and the victim’s identity hasn’t been made public.

The timing’s made people dig up a 2017 interview where Sethupathi condemned casting couch incidents, calling them “disgusting” and blaming them on a corrupt mindset. The irony isn’t lost on anyone.

For the record, Sethupathi, born January 16, 1978, is married to Jessy and has two children. His public image has always been squeaky clean, but right now, it’s all eyes on him and what happens next.

