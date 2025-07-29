Home > Entertainment > Who Is Ramya Mohan? Woman Accuses Vijay Sethupathi Of Casting Couch But Deletes Post Later: Getting Too Many Enquiries

Who Is Ramya Mohan? Woman Accuses Vijay Sethupathi Of Casting Couch But Deletes Post Later: Getting Too Many Enquiries

Vijay Sethupathi faces a social media storm after Ramya Mohan alleges drug abuse and casting couch practices in Tamil cinema. The unverified claims were later deleted for privacy concerns. Fans await the actor’s response as his clean public image faces scrutiny amid the ongoing controversy.

Vijay Sethupathi
Vijay Sethupathi

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: July 29, 2025 15:29:18 IST

Vijay Sethupathi’s name has long been synonymous with powerhouse performances in Tamil cinema—think Super Deluxe, 96, Vikram Vedha, and lately, Maharaja.

People call him “Makkal Selvan” for a reason; he’s carved out a spot as one of the industry’s most respected, most adaptable actors. But right now, the spotlight’s somewhere else.

Vijay Sethupathi faces casting couch allegations

A major controversy just erupted on social media. Ramya Mohan, a user on X, levelled some heavy allegations at Sethupathi.

According to her, he’s not just another actor—she claims he’s knee-deep in the film industry’s ugliest sides: drug abuse, manipulation, casting couch schemes, and the exploitation of people just trying to make it.

Her post straight up accused him of offering money for sexual favours—naming amounts, even—and painted a picture of a toxic, transactional culture hiding behind the glitz. She said it isn’t an isolated story, either; this, apparently, happens all the time, while the media keeps putting certain men on pedestals.

Who Is Ramya Mohan? Woman Accuses Vijay Sethupathi Of Casting Couch But Deletes Post Later: Getting Too Many Enquiries

In another post, Ramya vented about the way people were reacting—basically, she’s frustrated that folks seem more interested in questioning her or blaming the victim than actually paying attention to the pain she’s describing. She mentioned the victim’s family only realized what was happening after finding her diary and chat logs. Heavy stuff.

Not long after, Ramya pulled down her original post. She said it was out of respect for her friend’s privacy, especially given the sensitive nature of the allegations.

Who Is Ramya Mohan? Woman Accuses Vijay Sethupathi Of Casting Couch But Deletes Post Later: Getting Too Many Enquiries

How did Vijay Sethupathi react to casting couch allegations? 

So far, Vijay Sethupathi hasn’t said anything publicly. As it stands, these claims are unverified—there’s no official complaint, no court case, and the victim’s identity hasn’t been made public.

The timing’s made people dig up a 2017 interview where Sethupathi condemned casting couch incidents, calling them “disgusting” and blaming them on a corrupt mindset. The irony isn’t lost on anyone.

For the record, Sethupathi, born January 16, 1978, is married to Jessy and has two children. His public image has always been squeaky clean, but right now, it’s all eyes on him and what happens next. 

ALSO READ: Arjun Rampal Remembers Late Rohit Bal With An Emotional Tribute At India Couture Week 2025: That’s What I Had To Do

Tags: Casting Couchlatest entertainment newsramya mohanVijay Sethupathi

RELATED News

Eddie Murphy Confirms Shrek 5, Also Reveals Donkey Spin-Off In The Works: We Are Still In The Booth
Arjun Rampal Remembers Late Rohit Bal With An Emotional Tribute At India Couture Week 2025: That’s What I Had To Do
Mahavatar Narsimha Becomes A Sleeper Hit: ISKCON Books Entire Theatre For Devotees
Huma Qureshi Turns Fierce Hitwoman in Baby Do Die Do; Brother Saqib Saleem Drops Action-Packed Teaser On Her Birthday!
Dulquer Salmaan And Samuthirakani Ignite Screens With Explosive ‘Kaantha’ Teaser, Promise A Gripping Cinematic Ride Ahead

LATEST NEWS

Gautam Gambhir’s Fiery Response to The Oval Pitch Curator: ‘F*** Off, Go Report Whatever You Want…’ – Video Inside
Blue Jays Face Uncertainty as George Springer Injury Clouds Trade Deadline Plans
Kamlesh Kant Chaudhary
Ram Prasad Yadav: One Win, Many Runs—Inside The RJD Veteran’s Political Playbook
Aditya Infotech IPO Opens Today: Can This Tech Firm Be The Most Underrated Market Debut?
Top Israeli Ministers Condemn Netherlands’ Decision to Ban Their Entry
Boss Lets Staff Take 30-Min ‘Masturbation Breaks’ Every Day, Says It Boosts Mood, Focus And Creativity
Deion Sanders Sparks Dating Rumors with Karrueche Tran Amid Cancer Recovery Reveal
Why Did The Encounter Happen Yesterday Only? Akhilesh Yadav Questions On The Coincidence Of Pahalgam Encounter A Day Ahead of Parliament Sesson
Barcelona’s New Away Kit And Kobe Bryant: Football Meets NBA
Who Is Ramya Mohan? Woman Accuses Vijay Sethupathi Of Casting Couch But Deletes Post Later: Getting Too Many Enquiries

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Ramya Mohan? Woman Accuses Vijay Sethupathi Of Casting Couch But Deletes Post Later: Getting Too Many Enquiries

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Ramya Mohan? Woman Accuses Vijay Sethupathi Of Casting Couch But Deletes Post Later: Getting Too Many Enquiries
Who Is Ramya Mohan? Woman Accuses Vijay Sethupathi Of Casting Couch But Deletes Post Later: Getting Too Many Enquiries
Who Is Ramya Mohan? Woman Accuses Vijay Sethupathi Of Casting Couch But Deletes Post Later: Getting Too Many Enquiries
Who Is Ramya Mohan? Woman Accuses Vijay Sethupathi Of Casting Couch But Deletes Post Later: Getting Too Many Enquiries

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?