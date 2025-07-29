Home > Bollywood > Arjun Rampal Remembers Late Rohit Bal With An Emotional Tribute At India Couture Week 2025: That’s What I Had To Do

Arjun Rampal paid an emotional tribute to the late designer Rohit Bal at the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025. Walking in a regal black sherwani for the Kash-Gul collection, Rampal honoured his mentor and friend with a heartfelt runway moment, celebrating Bal’s legacy of art, fashion, and soulful creativity.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: July 29, 2025 14:55:00 IST

Actor Arjun Rampal turned the runway into a heartfelt tribute at the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 as he walked for his late friend and celebrated fashion designer Rohit Bal, lovingly called “Gudda” by those who knew him best.

Wearing an all-black velvet sherwani, Rampal looked elegant and poised. The outfit, long and regal in style, shimmered subtly under the lights.

But it wasn’t just about the fashion. At one point, Arjun Rampal looked up and pointed toward the sky, as if sending a silent message to his dear friend.

Speaking to ANI after the show, Rampal, when asked about the emotions he was carrying as he walked the runway for his late friend, said, “I had to hold them in; that’s what I had to do. It was difficult. He was my mentor, friend, best friend, great designer, great teacher, and brother.”

“I’ll tell you a secret about Rohit Bal. He said, ‘Fashion is fun; never take it seriously,'” he added.

The ‘Don’ actor shared a close bond with Bal. Arjun had walked for the ace designer at several shows, including the grand finale of his Kashmir-inspired collection, Gulbagh, where he was the showstopper.

The show ended on a note that only Gudda could inspire. Models broke into a spontaneous dance, a signature Rohit Bal finale. The audience rose in a standing ovation. Attendees were also visibly teary-eyed.

The collection, titled Kash-Gul, took inspiration from the calm beauty of Kashmir and the poetic charm of Gulistan, a garden of flowers. Rich in craft and emotion, the pieces were created using Chanderi, matka silk, and velvet. Delicate gold zardozi and threadwork added grace, while a palette of black, ivory, and wine added depth.

Bal, who was 63 at the time of his passing, had been struggling with a heart ailment for some time. He left for his heavenly abode on November 1 last year.

In October 2024, Bal made a return to the runway with his collection “Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe” at Lakme Fashion Week, where he showed his resilience after a challenging year marked by health issues. Unfortunately, it was his last dance on the fashion runway.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: Arjun RampalIndia Couture Week 2025Rohit Bal

