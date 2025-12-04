Matthew Perry Death Case Update: Doctor Jailed for Providing Ketamine to ‘Friends’ Star

In California, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who acknowledged distributing ketamine to deceased actor Matthew Perry, has received a prison sentence of two and a half years.

The Plea Agreement of Dr. Plasencia

In July 2025, Dr. Plasencia pleaded guilty to the charge of distributing ketamine to four different individuals (felony charges). In addition, Dr. Plasencia acknowledged that the actor had received multiple doses of ketamine before his passing.

Circumstances Surrounding Matthew Perry’s Death

Matthew Perry died in his home in Los Angeles, California on October 28, 2023. His cause of death was determined to be “Acute Effects of Ketamine.” The effects of the drug caused Perry to lose consciousness and drown in his hot tub. Perry battled drug addiction issues for years prior to this incident and was receiving ketamine to treat his anxiety and depression through an accredited clinic. After being denied a higher prescription by the clinic, it is alleged that Perry sought assistance from illegal sources.

Jurisdictional Consequences

Following his guilty plea, Plasencia’s potential 40-year maximum sentence turned into a considerably lighter sentence of 30 months’ imprisonment, a $5600.00 fine, and the revocation of his medical license. The Judge’s sentencing statement indicated that he found Plasencia and others complicit in enabling Mr. Perry’s continued addiction while contributing to his demise. During the trial, Plasencia expressed remorse, stating, “I failed Mr. Perry, I failed his family, and I failed the entire community.”

He is the first of the five individuals facing charges related to Perry’s overdose. The remaining defendants (including another physician, a dealer known as the “Ketamine Queen”, and the person who allegedly administered the fatal dose) are currently awaiting sentencing.

This article is based on verified news sources and social media reports. It is for informational purposes only. The publication is not responsible for legal or medical claims mentioned.

