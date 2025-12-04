LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > WATCH | Anoushka Shankar Criticises Air India After Sitar Gets Damaged During Travel: 'How Have You Done This?'

Anoushka Shankar criticises Air India after her sitar was damaged during travel despite paying a handling fee. The musician shared a video asking, ‘How have you done this?’

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: December 4, 2025 09:22:01 IST

An internationally renowned sitarist Anoushka Shankar, the daughter of the illustrious Ravi Shankar, has publicly condemned Air India after her sitar was damaged during her recent flight. She posted a video to Instagram which shows visible fractures in the instrument and confronted the airline for taking inappropriate care with her sitar which was in a special case for the duration of her flight.

What she said – disappointment and disbelief

Anoushka expressed her shock and disappointment in her video. She noted that initially she thought the sitar was simply out of tune when upon re-tuning it she found it to be damaged. She also stated that this was her first flight with Air India in several years; having paid for special baggage handling of her sitar, which she holds dear, she is extremely disappointed that Air India allowed the sitar to be damaged while using such improper care for the instrument. “How did you do this?”

The emotional connection – more than just a physical object

Anoushka believes that her sitar is more than just an instrument; it also represents her heritage, emotion, and decades of family tradition. In the caption below the video she shared, Anoushka describes the damage as “devastating and incredibly disturbing,” and wonders how “such a cavalier attitude” could possibly cause damage to an instrument that embodies such a lot of cultural significance to India.

Public Response and Calls for Answers

Fans and fellow musicians provided immediate support for the post. The widespread reaction included hundreds of comments with many people expressing that the damage was “heartbreaking” and demanding that Air India take responsibility for the incident.

Why This Matters – Heritage, Respect and Accountability

The event illustrates that for artists, their instruments are more than just tools; they represent their identity. Therefore, when an item that is considered to be very significant is treated poorly, it diminishes not just the artist’s work, but also how society views other artistic creations and how much cultural respect is afforded to such pieces. The event raises larger questions about airlines’ treatment of fragile items, no matter if a fee was paid to have them handled properly.

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 9:22 AM IST
