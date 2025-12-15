LIVE TV
Meet 'Bade Sahab' In Dhurandhar; The Mystery Figure Powering Ranveer Singh And Aditya Dhar's Blockbuster Spy Saga

Dhurandhar: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar film has sparked intense discussion online since its release, with one unanswered question dominating fan conversations: who exactly is “Bade Sahab”? The elusive figure, repeatedly referenced but never shown on screen, has become the film’s most dissected plot thread.

Meet ‘Bade Sahab’ In Dhurandhar; The Mystery Figure Powering Ranveer Singh And Aditya Dhar’s Blockbuster Spy Saga

Dhurandhar: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has sparked intense discussion online since its release, with one unanswered question dominating fan conversations: who exactly is “Bade Sahab”? The elusive figure, repeatedly referenced but never shown on screen, has become the film’s most dissected plot thread.

Mentioned several times by Sanjay Dutt’s character, SP Chaudhary Aslam, “Bade Sahab” looms large over the narrative without ever making a direct appearance. That creative choice has sent viewers to social media, particularly Reddit and X, to piece together clues and debate the character’s possible real-world inspiration.

Internet Theories Take Over

Soon after the film hit theatres, users began drawing parallels between Dhurandhar’s storyline and real geopolitical events. Many believe “Bade Sahab” could be inspired by notorious figures such as Dawood Ibrahim or Masood Azhar, while others argue the hints are intentionally layered and ambiguous.

Speculation intensified after viewers noticed that both the film’s end credits and Wikipedia cast listings mention Dawood Ibrahim being portrayed by actor Danish Iqbal. While the film never names the character outright, fans believe this detail may be a deliberate breadcrumb left by the makers.

Clues Hidden In The Story

Some viewers point to early sequences in the film, particularly references to the IC 814 hijacking, as evidence linking “Bade Sahab” to Masood Azhar. Others counter that the financial and criminal undertones in the narrative align more closely with Dawood Ibrahim’s profile.

There are also more expansive theories suggesting the character represents a broader power structure rather than a single individual, a symbolic figure embodying multiple centres of influence across politics, crime, and intelligence.

A Deliberate Mystery

The debate has now shifted toward what Dhurandhar’s sequel might reveal. While some fans expect a clearer reveal in the next chapter, others believe “Bade Sahab” will remain an off-screen force, used to heighten intrigue without being pinned to one name.

Given Dhurandhar’s grounding in real-world covert operations and geopolitical tensions, the ambiguity appears intentional. Whether “Bade Sahab” is eventually unmasked or continues to exist as a shadowy presence, the mystery has firmly cemented itself as one of the film’s most talked-about elements after release.

