LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Meet The Trailblazing Indian Actor Who First Charged Rs 1 Crore And Made Guinness History

Meet The Trailblazing Indian Actor Who First Charged Rs 1 Crore And Made Guinness History

Chiranjeevi, Telugu cinema megastar, became the first Indian actor to charge Rs 1 crore per film in 1990s. With over 150 movies and a Guinness World Record for 24,000+ dance moves, he redefined stardom, inspiring legends and earning the Padma Vibhushan for his contribution to Indian cinema

Chiranjeevi: India’s first Rs 1 crore actor and Guinness record holder (Pc: Instagram)
Chiranjeevi: India’s first Rs 1 crore actor and Guinness record holder (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 29, 2025 10:39:14 IST

There are not many names in the Indian cinema history that can raise as much reverence and respect as Chiranjeevi. Born Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad, the Telugu superstar did not only become a movie star, but he also broke financial boundaries and established new standards of a star. He was the first Indian actor to command a price of Rs 1 crore per movie in the year 1992 and it was a record in the movie, Aapadbandhavudu.

When the Bollywood star earners were reportedly getting around 75-80 lakh, Chiranjeevi fee did not only make him the highest paid actor in the country but also led to the increase in remuneration by other legends such as Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. He was so dominant that a national magazine had an issue with him on its cover with the title, Bigger than Bachchan, and this cemented his position as a national phenomenon.

Chiranjeevi Cinematic Excellence And Guinness Record 

In addition to his revolutionary pay, the career of Chiranjeevi is an art of diversity and perpetual high standards. Throughout the almost 50 years of his career, he has starred in over 150 movies, winning a reputation as a hypnotic screen star and powerful dancer. Generations of actors have been inspired by his legendary style of performance and vibrant stage efforts.

It is this talent, which resulted in a unique and outstanding accomplishment: he is in a Guinness World Record of becoming the most prolific actor-dancer in the Indian film industry. This is the acclaim that was given to him after his impressive history of dancing in excess of 24, 000 dance moves in an excess of over 537 songs and thus his impact on cinema is immense. It is not only a monument to his prolific work; it is the hymn to his love and his art which made him a megastar.

Legacy of a Megastar Chiranjeevi

The story of how Chiranjeevi made his way to the top as a small-town lad to become a titan in the movie industry is a rags-to-riches tale. His career has been characterised by the continuous transformation, not only in taking up various roles, but also in the exploration of the political and philanthropic world. His net worth of the thousands of crores continues to make him a strong and influential person, even though his son, actor Ram Charan continues with the family legacy.

In 2024, he received the second-highest Indian civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, a well-deserved honour for his lasting contribution to Indian cinema. More than a story of success, Chiranjeevi is a story of how talent, effort and the capacity to redefine the definition of a superstar can be successful.

Also Read: Is Vash Level 2 Based On A True Story? The Truth Behind The Supernatural Horror

Tags: chiranjeeviChiranjeevi Guinness RecordChiranjeevi Rs 1 crore actor

RELATED News

Why Is Guru Randhawa Being Summoned By The Supreme Court? Singer Will Appear In Court On THIS Date
Travis Kelce’s Father Spills The Beans On Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift’s Engagement!
Sooraj Barjatya Plans Fresh Collaboration With Salman Khan, Promises Relevant Story For His Age
Guru Randhawa Limits Instagram Comments Amid Backlash Over Controversial ‘Azul’ Video Depicting Schoolgirls
Sunny Leone Reveals The Surrogacy Costs That Took Everyone By Surprise

LATEST NEWS

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street BOUNCES BACK! Indian Stocks Rally Amid U.S. Tariff Fears
US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!
Is Job Security Dead? The Rise Of Job Hugging Says It Might Be
Why You Shouldn’t Miss NSE’s Mock Trading Session On August 30 : No Real Money, Big Real….!
Baba Vanga 2025 Predictions: Full List of Prophecies That Came True, From Earthquakes To…..
MoRTH Issues Strict Directive On Toll Plaza Placement Across National Highways
National Sports Day: Upcoming Sports Matches in India | Check Complete List Here
‘Modi Is A MotherF**ker’: Congress Leader Arrested Slamming PM Modi, Mother At Rahul Gandhi’s Rally In Bihar, Watch
Last Chance Today: Could Anlon Healthcare IPO Be The Sleeper Hit Of 2025, Are You In Or Will Regret It?
Chamundi Hill Row: Why Karnataka BJP Chief Says DK Shivakumar ‘Insulted Hindus’?
Meet The Trailblazing Indian Actor Who First Charged Rs 1 Crore And Made Guinness History

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet The Trailblazing Indian Actor Who First Charged Rs 1 Crore And Made Guinness History

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet The Trailblazing Indian Actor Who First Charged Rs 1 Crore And Made Guinness History
Meet The Trailblazing Indian Actor Who First Charged Rs 1 Crore And Made Guinness History
Meet The Trailblazing Indian Actor Who First Charged Rs 1 Crore And Made Guinness History
Meet The Trailblazing Indian Actor Who First Charged Rs 1 Crore And Made Guinness History

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?