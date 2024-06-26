Megastar Chiranjeevi To Be Awarded IIFA Utsavam Special Honour For ‘Outstanding Achievement In Indian Cinema’

Padma Vibhushan awardee & veteran actor Chiranjeevi will be awarded the IIFA Utsavam Special Honor for ‘Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema’ in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this year.

Chiranjeevi has undeniably captivated audiences throughout his illustrious four-decade film career. He has made significant contributions to Indian cinema across various languages, delivering brilliant performances in diverse roles, energetic dance routines, and captivating fight sequences.

The Megastar has also been recognized for his philanthropic endeavours and humanitarian work, which have empowered many.

Chiranjeevi, reacted to this honour by saying “I’m deeply humbled by this incredible recognition and honour. Thank you, IIFA Utsavam, for bestowing upon me the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award. I am profoundly grateful for the unwavering love and support throughout my five-decade film journey, a true testament to the invaluable affection of my audience, fans, and industry.”

He further stated, “I’ve consistently tried to demonstrate my gratitude through my humanitarian endeavours. While entertaining to the best of my abilities on screen, I am equally dedicated off-screen to actively participating in impactful social humanitarian causes whenever the opportunity arises.”

IIFA Utsavam, the grand celebration of South Indian Cinema is all set to be held in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on the 6th and 7th of September, 2024. IIFA Utsavam will be uniting the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries, showcasing their rich tapestry of talent, creativity, and storytelling to a global audience.

Day one will spotlight the vibrant worlds of Tamil and Malayalam cinema, highlighting their unique storytelling and cultural richness, while day two will shift focus to Telugu and Kannada cinema, offering a diverse array of films and performances from these dynamic industries.

