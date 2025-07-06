Live Tv
Mel B and Rory McPhee Tie the Knot at Historic St. Paul's Cathedral—Spice Up London With a Royal-Style Wedding!

Mel B and Rory McPhee Tie the Knot at Historic St. Paul’s Cathedral—Spice Up London With a Royal-Style Wedding!

Mel B married Rory McPhee at the iconic St. Paul’s Cathedral in a romantic, royal-style London wedding. After six years of a private relationship, the couple tied the knot surrounded by close friends, family, and fellow Spice Girls in an intimate, elegant ceremony.

Mel B and Rory McPhee tie the knot at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, surrounded by close friends, family, and Spice Girls, in a romantic royal-style wedding filled with elegance and intimacy.
Mel B weds Rory McPhee in a royal-style ceremony at London’s historic St. Paul’s Cathedral — a magical, intimate celebration filled with love, family, and timeless British charm.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 15:35:46 IST

Mel B, Scary Spice of the girl group the Spice Girls, has finally gotten married to her six-year-partner Rory McPhee. The intimate wedding ceremony was held in London and was anything but short of magical – with a blend of British wit, age-old romance, and tastefully selected venue that speaks volumes about the relationship. The couple, who maintained most of their relationship private, toasted their wedding in the presence of close friends and family in a venue that was bathed in sophistication and heritage.

Mel B and Rory McPhee’s Relationship Timeline: A Private Romance Built on Trust

Low-Key But Real: Mel B and Rory McPhee started dating in 2018, and even though they’ve been photographed at public events here and there, they’ve maintained the romance low-key. Rory, a businesswoman and hairstylist by profession, has been described as a “calm and grounding” influence on Mel B’s life following her troubled previous relationships. Ours was a bond that grew stronger year by year, based on trust and inner strength.

The Engagement Announcement Proposal: During a romantic weekend getaway in Berkshire in 2022, Rory proposed with a vintage-looking engagement ring. Mel B told close friends the story and afterwards announced the engagement on a TV chat show. The fans have since been waiting for an announcement of when the wedding bells would ring — and now the moment has arrived.

Mel B Wedding Shines at Romantic Celebrity Venue in London

Where It All Went Down: The two got married at one of London’s most iconic and intriguingly old structures — reportedly somewhere in the middle of Mayfair or Kensington. Candelabras, ivy-covered walls, and candlelight come to mind. As attendees described, the wedding was intimate, emotional, and quintessentially British. The setting fit Mel B’s personal style — classy with a dash of spice.

Who Was There: The other Spice Girls were present but quietly, according to reports. Mel B’s daughters participated in the ceremony in special ways, so it was like a whole family celebration. The guest list was close but A-list, without so much celebrity pizzazz. One insider said, “It felt like a real celebration of love — not a show.”.

