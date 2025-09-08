LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Mika Singh meets Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav at his residence in Bhopal

Mika Singh meets Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav at his residence in Bhopal

Mika Singh meets Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav at his residence in Bhopal

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 13:51:08 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): Popular Bollywood singer Mika Singh met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at his residence in Bhopal on Monday.

In a post on social media platform X, Chief Minister Yadav shared photographs of their meeting and wrote, “Aaj Bhopal nivaas par prasiddh gaayak shri @mikasingh jee ne saujany bhent kee” (Today, famous singer Mr. @MikaSingh ji made a courtesy visit to my Bhopal residence)

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, CM Yadav visited the Devtalab Shiva Temple in Mauganj district, where he offered prayers and performed ‘Rudrabhishek’ to Lord Ashutosh.

He prayed to Lord Shiva for the continuous progress and welfare of the people of the state. CM Dr Yadav also inspected the Shivkund and directed that its beautification be undertaken, said a press release.

He highly appreciated the shehnai performance of international artist Bankelal held in the temple premises.

Talking about singer Mika Singh, he is undoubtedly one of the most popular singers in the Indian film industry, winning fans’ hearts with his powerful voice and peppy tracks.

Over the years, Mika has given several party anthem songs which you can’t help but get up and start grooving to, as the beats are so upbeat.

Mika is known for “Bas Ek King” (Singh Is Kinng), “Mauja Hi Mauja” (Jab We Met), “Ibn-e-Batuta” (Ishqiya), “Dhanno” (Housefull), “Dhinka Chika” (Ready) and “Chinta Ta Chita” (Rowdy Rathore). He has released several solo albums and appeared on reality shows. His song “Sawan Main Lag Gayi Aag” was remixed by U.S.-based singer Pinky Paras. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bhopalmadhya-pradesh-chief-minister-mohan-yadavmeetingmika singhresidence

RELATED News

‘What Will She Do On Stage?’ Apoorva Mukhija’s Tour Announcement Sparks Online Fury
"Desh mein ekta aur bhaichaare ka sandesh diya..": Rahul Gandhi remembers contributions of music legend Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary
Border 2: Sonam Bajwa to star opposite Diljit Dosanjh
Bigg Boss 19: Taniya Mittal Explodes At Kunickaa Sadanand Over Controversial ‘Daddy’s Princess’ Remark- What Really Happened?
Barack Obama wins third Emmy for Netflix documentary 'Our Oceans' at 2025 Creative Arts Emmys

LATEST NEWS

Nepal: One killed, dozens injured in 'Gen Z' protest as police use teargas, rubber bullets to disperse demonstrators
Nepal Gen Z Protests: Police Fire Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets, Curfew Extended
Jannik Sinner’s Love Mystery, Who Is This Danish Model On His Phone Wallpaper?
Odisha Madrasa Murder Case: Five Juveniles Arrested, Two Still Absconding
"What kind of arrogance is this?": BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Kharge over farmer remarks
Nepal: Massive Protests break out in Kathmandu over corruption, social media ban; curfew imposed
WHO Urges Taliban to Allow THIS Activity in Afghanistan as Earthquake Crisis Escalates
Nitish Katara murder case: Supreme Court declines to extend interim bail of Vikas Yadav, asks to move HC
Why Your Chapatis Turn Hard And Proven Tips To Keep Them Soft All Day
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 unveil official wristband at ADIHEX
Mika Singh meets Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav at his residence in Bhopal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mika Singh meets Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav at his residence in Bhopal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mika Singh meets Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav at his residence in Bhopal
Mika Singh meets Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav at his residence in Bhopal
Mika Singh meets Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav at his residence in Bhopal
Mika Singh meets Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav at his residence in Bhopal

QUICK LINKS