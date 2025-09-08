Mika Singh meets Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav at his residence in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): Popular Bollywood singer Mika Singh met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at his residence in Bhopal on Monday.

In a post on social media platform X, Chief Minister Yadav shared photographs of their meeting and wrote, “Aaj Bhopal nivaas par prasiddh gaayak shri @mikasingh jee ne saujany bhent kee” (Today, famous singer Mr. @MikaSingh ji made a courtesy visit to my Bhopal residence)

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, CM Yadav visited the Devtalab Shiva Temple in Mauganj district, where he offered prayers and performed ‘Rudrabhishek’ to Lord Ashutosh.

He prayed to Lord Shiva for the continuous progress and welfare of the people of the state. CM Dr Yadav also inspected the Shivkund and directed that its beautification be undertaken, said a press release.

He highly appreciated the shehnai performance of international artist Bankelal held in the temple premises.

Talking about singer Mika Singh, he is undoubtedly one of the most popular singers in the Indian film industry, winning fans’ hearts with his powerful voice and peppy tracks.

Over the years, Mika has given several party anthem songs which you can’t help but get up and start grooving to, as the beats are so upbeat.

Mika is known for “Bas Ek King” (Singh Is Kinng), “Mauja Hi Mauja” (Jab We Met), “Ibn-e-Batuta” (Ishqiya), “Dhanno” (Housefull), “Dhinka Chika” (Ready) and “Chinta Ta Chita” (Rowdy Rathore). He has released several solo albums and appeared on reality shows. His song “Sawan Main Lag Gayi Aag” was remixed by U.S.-based singer Pinky Paras. (ANI)

