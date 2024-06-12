Mumbai International Film Festival: 'Billy & Molly, An Otter Love Story' To Open The 18th Edition

The stage is set for the 18th Mumbai International Film Festival to be held from 15th to 21st June, 2024. This time the festival apart from having events in the host city of Mumbai will also see parallel screenings in the cities of Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Pune.

The Opening film will be ‘Billy & Molly, an Otter Love Story’ and the Closing film will be the film that wins the Golden Conch. The festival has generated huge interest worldwide, receiving a record submission of over 1000 films from 59 countries across 61 languages.

The jury for the festival includes well respected names like Bharat Bala, Dr Bobby Sarma Baruah, Anna Henckel-Donnersmarck, Apoorva Bakshi, Adele Seelmann-Eggebert, Keiko Bang & Barthelemy Fougea.

MUST READ: Johnny Depp Recalls How He Beat Tom Cruise To Bag The Lead Role In Edward Scissorhands

This years festival sees the addition of the DOC film bazaar which aims at championing documentary films. There will be 20 master classes, special sessions & panel discussions with industry stalwarts like Santosh Sivan, Audrius Stonys, Ketan Meht, Richie Mehta, TA Nagabharana, Georges Shwizgebel & many more.

MIFF is the oldest and largest film festival for non-feature films (Documentary, Short Fiction & Animation) in South Asia and a premier international event of the documentary film world, since it started in 1990.

It is a biennial event, happening once in 2 years. MIFF provides a platform for documentary filmmakers from across the world to meet, exchange ideas, explore the possibilities of co-productions and marketing of documentary, short and animation films and also broaden then vision of filmmakers’ vis-a-vis world cinema.

This year’s MIFF programming includes a total of 314 films from 59 countries in 61 languages. The festival will feature 8 world premieres, 5 international premieres, 18 Asia premieres, and 21 India premieres.

ALSO READ: Kalki 2898 AD: Who Has Bagged The OTT Rights And Will Pushpa 2 Release Affect Streaming Numbers Of Prabhas’ Sci-Fi Drama?

Show Full Article