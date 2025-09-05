LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Mumbai Police issues Lookout Circular against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in alleged Rs 60 crore cheating case

Mumbai Police issues Lookout Circular against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in alleged Rs 60 crore cheating case

Mumbai Police issues Lookout Circular against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in alleged Rs 60 crore cheating case

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 20:48:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): A Lookout Circular (LOC) has been issued against Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband, Raj Kundra, by Mumbai Police in an alleged Rs 60 crore cheating case.

A case has been registered against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra for allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs 60 crore. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police, which is probing the case, has issued the LOC.

The complainant’s lawyers, Dr. Yusuf Iqbal and Adv. Zain Shroff of YNA Legal, had earlier demanded that a lookout circular be issued in the case.

In August, a case was filed against Shilpa Shetty, her husband Raj Kundra, and another person for allegedly cheating a businessman of over Rs 60 crore.

The complaint, filed by businessman Deepak Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Financial Services Ltd, claims the incidents took place between 2015 and 2023. Kothari alleged that the couple took the money under the pretext of expanding their business but used it for personal expenses instead.

According to Kothari, in 2015, Shetty and Kundra approached him through a mediator seeking a Rs 75 crore loan for their company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, which promoted lifestyle products and ran an online shopping platform. The proposed interest rate was 12 per cent.

Later, they reportedly asked him to provide the funds as an “investment” instead of a loan, assuring him of monthly returns and repayment of principal.

Kothari claimed he transferred Rs 31.95 crore in April 2015 under a share subscription agreement, and another Rs 28.53 crore in September 2015 under a supplementary agreement. The total amount was credited to Best Deal TV’s bank accounts.

Repeated attempts to recover the funds allegedly failed, and Kothari accused the couple of “dishonestly using” the money for personal benefit.

Shilpa and Raj’s lawyer Prashant Patil has denied the allegations and said they will present “our truth” before investigating agencies. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: lookout-circularmumbai policeRaj Kundrashilpa shetty

RELATED News

Saira Banu, Karisma Kapoor visit Ashish Shelar's home for Ganpati Darshan
Angelina Jolie debuts blonde bob look during shoot of 'Anxious People'
Ozzy Osbourne tribute set for 2025 MTV VMAs with Aerosmith, Yungblud
Cardi B shares why she turned down Super Bowl halftime show
"I'm not there to talk about jeans": Sydney Sweeney declines to speak about controversial ad campaign at TIFF

LATEST NEWS

Khan Sir urges PM Modi to remove GST on educational services
PM Modi congratulates Jamaican PM Andrew Holness for his third consecutive victory
Three bodies recovered after landslide in Akhara Bazaar: Himachal Pradesh CM
"I don't think we have…": Trump responds to his earlier 'India lost to China' remarks
J-K: Police attach vehicle under UAPA in Anantnag
UAE expresses solidarity with Nigeria; offers condolences over victims of capsized boat
28.5 km-long metro corridor to be built at cost of Rs 5,500 crore in Gurugram
Trump Confirms 2026 G20 Summit Destination — Details Inside
Why Is The Whole Of India Getting Rain, But Not Tamil Nadu?
US: Trump signs executive order, Pentagon to be now known as 'Department of War'
Mumbai Police issues Lookout Circular against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in alleged Rs 60 crore cheating case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mumbai Police issues Lookout Circular against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in alleged Rs 60 crore cheating case

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mumbai Police issues Lookout Circular against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in alleged Rs 60 crore cheating case
Mumbai Police issues Lookout Circular against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in alleged Rs 60 crore cheating case
Mumbai Police issues Lookout Circular against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in alleged Rs 60 crore cheating case
Mumbai Police issues Lookout Circular against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in alleged Rs 60 crore cheating case

QUICK LINKS