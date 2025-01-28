Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mumbai Police Probe Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Key Lead Emerges In West Bengal, ‘Woman’ Questioned

Mumbai Police traced a SIM card used by the accused to a woman in West Bengal. The woman, identified as Khukhumoni Jahangir Sheikh, resides in Chapra, Nadia district.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Mumbai Police Probe Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Key Lead Emerges In West Bengal, ‘Woman’ Questioned


The Mumbai Police, investigating the recent stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, has uncovered a key lead in West Bengal.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A woman from the Nadia district is being questioned regarding her alleged connection to the Bangladeshi national accused of the attack.

The Attack on Saif Ali Khan

On January 16, Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan was brutally attacked at his Bandra residence, suffering six stab wounds during a failed burglary attempt.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The attacker, later identified as Sariful Islam, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national, reportedly demanded â‚¹1 crore during the assault. Mr. Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where surgeons removed a 2.5-inch broken knife piece lodged dangerously close to his spine.

His wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, recalled the harrowing incident, stating that the intruder had been aggressive and stabbed Saif repeatedly before fleeing the scene.

Following the attack, police launched an extensive manhunt, eventually apprehending Islam in Thane, about 35 kilometers from Bandra, on January 19. Investigations revealed that Islam had illegally entered India through the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya and had assumed the alias “Bijoy Das” while staying in India.

West Bengal Connection

During the probe, Mumbai Police traced a SIM card used by the accused to a woman in West Bengal. The woman, identified as Khukhumoni Jahangir Sheikh, resides in Chapra, Nadia district, and reportedly claimed her phone had been stolen years ago while in Kolkata.

A police source revealed, “The SIM card the accused used during his stay in India was registered in the woman’s name. She has denied knowing the accused and stated that her mobile phone had been lost several years ago.”

Accused’s Journey in India

Islam reportedly crossed the Dawki River on the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya seven months ago to enter India illegally. After staying in Bengal for a few weeks, he procured the SIM card using a local resident’s Aadhaar card and later moved to Mumbai in search of employment. According to police, Islam avoided jobs that required documentation to avoid detection.

Police recovered two identity cards confirming Islam’s Bangladeshi nationalityâ€”a National Identity Card and a learner’s driving license, both issued in Bangladesh.

A two-member team of Mumbai Police visited West Bengal on Sunday to interrogate Khukhumoni Sheikh. They are now investigating how the stolen SIM card came into Islam’s possession and whether there is any connection between Sheikh and the accused.

A senior officer from the West Bengal Police clarified that Sheikh had not been arrested and that her involvement in the case remains unclear. “The woman claimed she lost her phone years ago in Kolkata. Investigators are working to determine how the accused obtained and used the SIM card,” the officer said.

Islam’s Father Denies Charges

Meanwhile, Sariful Islam’s father, Mohammed Ruhul Islam, has claimed his son is being falsely implicated. “I will contact the Bangladeshi foreign ministry and seek assistance from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka for my son’s release,” he said.

Saif Ali Khan, who underwent spinal and plastic surgery following the attack, was discharged from Lilavati Hospital on January 21. Doctors stated that had the knife pierced two millimeters deeper, the injury could have been fatal.

ALSO READ: Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert, Watch

Filed under


Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Will Taking Dip In Mahakumbh Removes Poverty, Says Congress President Kharge; BJP Responds

‘Will Taking Dip In Mahakumbh Removes Poverty, Says Congress President Kharge; BJP Responds

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Ram Rahim Granted Parole, Released Today

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Ram Rahim Granted Parole, Released Today

Chhaava Controversy: Why Did Director Delete Lezim Dance Filmed On Vicky Kaushal?

Chhaava Controversy: Why Did Director Delete Lezim Dance Filmed On Vicky Kaushal?

PM Modi To Visit The US In February, Confirms Donald Trump

PM Modi To Visit The US In February, Confirms Donald Trump

Instead Of Taxing US Citizens, Donald Trump To Impose Tax On Foreign Nations, Know Why

Instead Of Taxing US Citizens, Donald Trump To Impose Tax On Foreign Nations, Know Why

Entertainment

Chhaava Controversy: Why Did Director Delete Lezim Dance Filmed On Vicky Kaushal?

Chhaava Controversy: Why Did Director Delete Lezim Dance Filmed On Vicky Kaushal?

Did Khushi Kapoor Undergo The Knife? Actress Finally Opens Up About Nose Job And Lip Fillers Rumours

Did Khushi Kapoor Undergo The Knife? Actress Finally Opens Up About Nose Job And Lip

Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Are Heading To Court On This Date But Will It Be Televised Like Johnny Depp’s Case?

Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Are Heading To Court On This Date But Will It

Did Donald Trump’s Administration Threaten Selena Gomez? Singer Deletes Her Tearful Video On Deportation Policies

Did Donald Trump’s Administration Threaten Selena Gomez? Singer Deletes Her Tearful Video On Deportation Policies

Blake Lively Called Out for ‘Farting Too Much’ While Shooting on Set

Blake Lively Called Out for ‘Farting Too Much’ While Shooting on Set

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox