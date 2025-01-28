Mumbai Police Probe Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Key Lead Emerges In West Bengal, ‘Woman’ Questioned

Mumbai Police traced a SIM card used by the accused to a woman in West Bengal. The woman, identified as Khukhumoni Jahangir Sheikh, resides in Chapra, Nadia district.

The Mumbai Police, investigating the recent stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, has uncovered a key lead in West Bengal.

A woman from the Nadia district is being questioned regarding her alleged connection to the Bangladeshi national accused of the attack.

The Attack on Saif Ali Khan

On January 16, Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan was brutally attacked at his Bandra residence, suffering six stab wounds during a failed burglary attempt.

The attacker, later identified as Sariful Islam, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national, reportedly demanded â‚¹1 crore during the assault. Mr. Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where surgeons removed a 2.5-inch broken knife piece lodged dangerously close to his spine.

His wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, recalled the harrowing incident, stating that the intruder had been aggressive and stabbed Saif repeatedly before fleeing the scene.

Following the attack, police launched an extensive manhunt, eventually apprehending Islam in Thane, about 35 kilometers from Bandra, on January 19. Investigations revealed that Islam had illegally entered India through the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya and had assumed the alias “Bijoy Das” while staying in India.

West Bengal Connection

During the probe, Mumbai Police traced a SIM card used by the accused to a woman in West Bengal. The woman, identified as Khukhumoni Jahangir Sheikh, resides in Chapra, Nadia district, and reportedly claimed her phone had been stolen years ago while in Kolkata.

A police source revealed, “The SIM card the accused used during his stay in India was registered in the woman’s name. She has denied knowing the accused and stated that her mobile phone had been lost several years ago.”

Accused’s Journey in India

Islam reportedly crossed the Dawki River on the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya seven months ago to enter India illegally. After staying in Bengal for a few weeks, he procured the SIM card using a local resident’s Aadhaar card and later moved to Mumbai in search of employment. According to police, Islam avoided jobs that required documentation to avoid detection.

Police recovered two identity cards confirming Islam’s Bangladeshi nationalityâ€”a National Identity Card and a learner’s driving license, both issued in Bangladesh.

A two-member team of Mumbai Police visited West Bengal on Sunday to interrogate Khukhumoni Sheikh. They are now investigating how the stolen SIM card came into Islam’s possession and whether there is any connection between Sheikh and the accused.

A senior officer from the West Bengal Police clarified that Sheikh had not been arrested and that her involvement in the case remains unclear. “The woman claimed she lost her phone years ago in Kolkata. Investigators are working to determine how the accused obtained and used the SIM card,” the officer said.

Islam’s Father Denies Charges

Meanwhile, Sariful Islam’s father, Mohammed Ruhul Islam, has claimed his son is being falsely implicated. “I will contact the Bangladeshi foreign ministry and seek assistance from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka for my son’s release,” he said.

Saif Ali Khan, who underwent spinal and plastic surgery following the attack, was discharged from Lilavati Hospital on January 21. Doctors stated that had the knife pierced two millimeters deeper, the injury could have been fatal.

