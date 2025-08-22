This Film Made History by Running in Theaters for 460 DAYS, Became India’s Most PROFITABLE BLOCKBUSTER

This movie was the first film in India to be screened continuously for over one year in multiplexes. Yes, you heard that right, this movie ran on big screens for 460 days and holds the record for the longest-running film. Nowadays, movies usually take place in theaters for just a month. Not only this, but this movie is also India’s most profitable film, as it makes more than 5 times its budget.

First Highest Grossing Indian Film Ever

This romantic drama is directed by Yogaraj Bhat. This movie was made on a budget of Rs 70 Lakh and became the highest-grossing Indian film ever. This movie crossed Rs 50 crore worldwide. By the time its theatrical run ended, Mungaru Male had reportedly collected around ₹75 crore globally.

Which Movie Became Longest-Running Film

Mungaru Male screened continuously for over one year in a multiplex and holds the title of longest-running film. This romantic drama was a low-budget Kannada film starring Ganesh and Pooja Gandhi, and Anant Nag. Mungaru Male became a blockbuster hit and became the highest-grossing Kannada film ever.

Starcast of Mungaru Male

When Mungaru Male hit the screens, Ganesh and Pooja Gandhi were almost newcomers. But the film’s massive success instantly made them overnight stars. In the following years, both delivered more hits and soon became two of the most in-demand actors in Kannada cinema for nearly five years.

Controversies Around Mungaru Male

But the film’s roaring success also brought trouble for its producer, E. Krishna. The Income Tax department alleged that Mungaru Male had made Rs 67.50 crore net and insisted on tax payment. The situation escalated to the point where the producer even faced raids from the authorities.