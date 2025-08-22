LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > This Film Made History by Running in Theaters for 460 DAYS, Became India’s Most PROFITABLE BLOCKBUSTER

This Film Made History by Running in Theaters for 460 DAYS, Became India’s Most PROFITABLE BLOCKBUSTER

This movie was the first film in India to be screened continuously for over one year in multiplexes. Yes, you heard that right, this movie ran on big screens for 460 days and holds the record for the longest-running film.

This Film Made History by Running in Theaters for 460 DAYS, Became India’s Most PROFITABLE BLOCKBUSTER

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: August 22, 2025 18:44:42 IST

This movie was the first film in India to be screened continuously for over one year in multiplexes. Yes, you heard that right, this movie ran on big screens for 460 days and holds the record for the longest-running film. Nowadays, movies usually take place in theaters for just a month. Not only this, but this movie is also India’s most profitable film, as it makes more than 5 times its budget. 

First Highest Grossing Indian Film Ever 

This romantic drama is directed by Yogaraj Bhat. This movie was made on a budget of Rs 70 Lakh and became the highest-grossing Indian film ever. This movie crossed Rs 50 crore worldwide. By the time its theatrical run ended, Mungaru Male had reportedly collected around ₹75 crore globally.

Which Movie Became Longest-Running Film

Mungaru Male screened continuously for over one year in a multiplex and holds the title of longest-running film. This romantic drama was a low-budget Kannada film starring Ganesh and Pooja Gandhi, and Anant Nag. Mungaru Male became a blockbuster hit and became the highest-grossing Kannada film ever. 

Starcast of Mungaru Male

When Mungaru Male hit the screens, Ganesh and Pooja Gandhi were almost newcomers. But the film’s massive success instantly made them overnight stars. In the following years, both delivered more hits and soon became two of the most in-demand actors in Kannada cinema for nearly five years.

Controversies Around Mungaru Male

But the film’s roaring success also brought trouble for its producer, E. Krishna. The Income Tax department alleged that Mungaru Male had made Rs 67.50 crore net and insisted on tax payment. The situation escalated to the point where the producer even faced raids from the authorities.

Tags: Ganeshhighest grossing Kannada filmMungaru MaleMungaru Male box office collectionMungaru Male longest running filmPooja Gandhi

RELATED News

Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
Daisy Shah Recalls Her Toxic Ex-Lover Getting Mad Over Working With Men: ‘When The Same Thing Happened To Him…’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down

LATEST NEWS

Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Calls Gaza Famine Declaration ‘Outright Lie’: ‘Modern Blood Libel’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
This Film Made History by Running in Theaters for 460 DAYS, Became India’s Most PROFITABLE BLOCKBUSTER

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

This Film Made History by Running in Theaters for 460 DAYS, Became India’s Most PROFITABLE BLOCKBUSTER

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

This Film Made History by Running in Theaters for 460 DAYS, Became India’s Most PROFITABLE BLOCKBUSTER
This Film Made History by Running in Theaters for 460 DAYS, Became India’s Most PROFITABLE BLOCKBUSTER
This Film Made History by Running in Theaters for 460 DAYS, Became India’s Most PROFITABLE BLOCKBUSTER
This Film Made History by Running in Theaters for 460 DAYS, Became India’s Most PROFITABLE BLOCKBUSTER

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?