Music Composer Shekhar Ravjiani Lost His ‘Voice’ For 2 Years, ‘Kept Pushing, Kept Trying’

Shekhar Ravjiani, singer, actor, and music composer, opened up about something very personal on his Instagram. He shared a very life-altering health scare he faced two years ago, explaining how he was diagnosed with left vocal cord paresis. He lost his voice post-pandemic.

Here’s what he shared!

He described his journey from hopelessness to recovery in an emotional Instagram post, attributing his incredible recovery to his fortitude, faith, and the help of a great physician. The singer of Tujhe Bhula Diya wrote in the lengthy note, “I felt like sharing something today that I have never talked about before. My voice went away two years ago. Dr. Nupur Nerurkar’s professional diagnosis was “left vocal chord paresis.” I was ruined. To be honest, I was gloomy. I believed that my singing would never be possible again. My family was concerned. And seeing them all stressed out did not make me happy. All I did was pray more. I continued to work. “Kept pushing, kept trying.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHEYKHAR (@shekharravjiani)



“I had to travel to San Diego for a few weeks in the middle of this,” Shekhar continued. Jeremy and I met in San Diego. He put me in touch with an angel. In my upcoming slide, I will discuss her. I was unable to meet Dr. Erin Walsh because of COVID-19. Instead, we conducted a Zoom call. I recall sobbing uncontrollably as I expressed my desire to be able to sing once more to her. I pleaded with her to do something.

Shekar shared how the doctor told him right away that he shouldn’t hold himself responsible for my voice’s condition. He added, “She put me at ease during our lengthy conversation, and then, miraculously, she convinced me that I could sing—the first step.”

“She remained steadfast and continued to work on my voice and spirit, even though I croaked every time I cried and started to detest the sound of my voice. Within a few weeks, my paralyzed left vocal cord returned to normal thanks to her unwavering perseverance, commitment, and optimism,” Shekhar continued.

Heartfelt Comments from Fans and friends

Soon after he shared this heartfelt personal update, his comment section was filled with worried fans, friends, and well-wishers showered the singer with their best wishes.

“You’re fantastic,” “Jai Hanuman… may we all continue to meet.. continue to create.. continue to become angels.. we all depend on each other,” “What are the chances? I’m going to talk about the “hope” you shared because I just read this post while your song “Ishq Vala Love” is playing live on my show! TC! Rockstar, keep on rockin’!” “I’m happy you bounced back from it! Some of the comments on the post said, “It was a blessing to hear you live a few days ago.”

His friends from the music industry also cheered up the singer and composer. His partner from iconic music composer duo Vishal and Shekhar, Vishal Dadlani, wrote, “You’ve got an iron will.” Watched you do this; I watched you work on it with single-minded dedication, despite the fear. Takes courage of another level, man. Still watching you take good care of your voice and your mental health, as we all should. Of course, I’m learning from it and am still grateful to be taught and inspired by you every day, man.”

Shilpa Rao wrote, “More power to you… lots of love.” Papon wrote, “Ab buss gaate he jana hail!”

ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh Set To Marry Longtime Boyfriend Antony Thattil In Goa