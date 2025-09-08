LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Musician Rick Davies passes away at 81

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 08:36:07 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 8 (ANI): Musician Rick Davies, co-founder and frontman of the British band Supertramp, passed away on September 5 after a long battle with cancer. He was 81, as per Variety.

The news of his demise was announced by his band Supertramp in an official statement.

“The Supertramp Partnership is very sad to announce the death of the Supertramp founder, Rick Davies, after a long illness. Rick passed away at his home on Long Island on September 5th. We had the privilege of knowing him and playing with him for over fifty years. We offer our sincere condolences to Sue Davies,” the statement read.

Rick Davies was one of the two co-founders, frontmen and chief songwriters of the British band Supertramp, which evolved from a progressive-rock group into an unexpected chart-topping ensemble with the album ‘Breakfast in America’.

Davies, who wrote and sang such Supertramp hits as “Goodbye Stranger” and “Bloody Well Right,” had a deeper and less-distinctive voice than his erstwhile partner, Roger Hodgson, who wrote and sang the band’s biggest hit, “The Logical Song.” Yet it was he who continued the band after Hodgson split in 1983 over a variety of disputes, which began with creative differences but grew to include songwriting royalties and other matters, that carried on in court as recently as last month.

He was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2015. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: rick-daviesrick-davies-deathsupertramp

QUICK LINKS