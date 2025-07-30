Home > Entertainment > My Best Friend’s Wedding Sequel Confirmed — But Will Julia Roberts Say ‘I Do’ Again?

"My Best Friend’s Wedding" is getting a sequel with Celine Song set to write the script. While Julia Roberts' return as Julianne Potter remains unconfirmed, fans are hopeful. Rumors suggest original cast talks are underway, with excitement building around the beloved rom-com’s next chapter.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 30, 2025 19:04:28 IST

Twenty-seven years have now passed since the premiere of the romantic comedy classic My Best Friend’s Wedding, and a prequel is now finally in production. Award-winning writer/director Celine Song (Past Lives, Materialists) has been invited by Sony Pictures to write the script. This news cast waves of excitement across the internet, along with the much-feared question: who from the original cast, particularly Julia Roberts, will return to reprise their classic roles?

Even though the project is in the beginning stages, and there has not been a casting announcement yet, the possibility of watching Julianne Potter’s future life unfold, written by a director with a good sense of relationships, is definitely appealing.

Julia Roberts: The Rumored Comeback of Julianne

The largest unresolved question hanging over the sequel to My Best Friend’s Wedding is the return of its original lead actress, Julia Roberts. Although there has been no official word on her return, the best news for fans is that Roberts herself has already indicated a desire to come back as Julianne Potter. In previous interviews, she’s speculated about where Julianne would be today, propounding scenarios such as “Kimmy and Michael are married and they likely have children.

And then there’s me and Rupert.” This attitude, along with the film’s classic status and Roberts’ deep affinity for the character, presents an encouraging portent. But until official word is released, her involvement is speculative, though eagerly anticipated.

The Original Cast: Reunion in the Cards?

Aside from Julia Roberts, whether or not other central cast members such as Dermot Mulroney (Michael O’Neal), Cameron Diaz (Kimmy Wallace), and Rupert Everett (George Downes) would return is another significant topic of debate. Dermot Mulroney recently blew a little hint about the sequel’s making wherein he was supposed to have heard that lawyers were talking, thus further fueling the rumors.

An authentic sequel would naturally involve the original cast so that fans can understand how their complicated lives have evolved since Michael and Kimmy’s nuptials. Celine Song’s skill in devising complex human dynamics in her body of work, for instance, qualifies her to explore the intricacies of these favorite characters down the line, whether everyone returns or the franchise brings in new characters into Julianne’s life.

