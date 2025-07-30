Is Jeremy Renner Returning For Hawkeye Season 2 Post Deadly Accident? Marvel Star Says, ‘Don’t Know If Anybody Wants To See Me In….’

Jeremy Renner’s not exactly subtle about his hopes for more ‘Hawkeye’—the guy straight-up told Empire he’s itching to sling arrows again in Season 2.

“I’m always happy to be in that world, man. I love all those guys, I love the character. I’m sure we’ll end up doing Season 2, and do other things. And I’m happy to do it,” he said. You can tell he’s got some real affection for the whole Marvel crew and that bow-wielding persona.

Is Jeremy Renner returning for Hawkeye season 2?

Jeremy Renner joked about the costume, saying he’s not sure people want to see him in tights, but hey, at least he’s confident about pulling off the look.

Considering what he went through with that brutal snowplow accident in 2023, it’s kind of wild to hear him say he’s “more than 150%” recovered and ready for the physical demands Marvel’s bound to throw his way.

Renner has been pouring a ton of effort into getting stronger—he admits he’s still got some aches and mobility issues, but he’s not letting it slow him down.

“Having health and wellness be such a central part of my life, that’s what’s gotten me back. And even as I age, I just feel stronger than I’ve been,” he shared. Honestly, not a lot of folks bounce back like that after getting “crushed,” as he put it.

For anyone keeping track, Renner’s Clint Barton has popped up all over the MCU: ‘The Avengers,’ ‘Age of Ultron,’ ‘Civil War,’ and ‘Endgame’—he’s been in the thick of it since the early days. He even made a cameo in ‘Echo’ this year, and his last big-screen Marvel moment was ‘Black Widow’ back in 2021.

Next up, he’s switching gears for the mystery-thriller ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,’ joining a stacked cast that includes Daniel Craig, Josh O’Connor, Josh Brolin, and Mila Kunis. So yeah, Renner’s not slowing down anytime soon.

When Jeremy Renner opened up about his deadly snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner isn’t sugarcoating what happened that day—he’s laying it all out in brutal detail. In his memoir, My Next Breath, he talks straight about the moment that snowplow—14,000 pounds of solid machine—crushed him back in 2023.

He owns up to it. Says he was just trying to stop the thing from sliding into his nephew.

He describes it like time folded in on itself. “I could see my lifetime. Everything, all at once. Maybe it lasted ten seconds. Maybe five minutes. Doesn’t matter,” he wrote. “I know I died… When the EMTs showed up, they said my heart had crashed down to 18 beats per minute. Eighteen. That’s basically game over.”

Then he paints this insane picture: “Six f**king wheels, seventy-six steel blades, 14,000 pounds—all of it stacked against one body.” He remembers the sound of his own bones breaking—skull, jaw, cheekbones, teeth, fibula, tibia, lungs, eye sockets, you name it. “Crack, snap, crack, squeeze.” It’s almost too much.

The list of injuries is unreal—14 ribs shattered, spine fractured, lung punctured, liver sliced up. Honestly, he didn’t even realize how wrecked he was, lying there in the snow, bleeding out.

He at the time added, “I could see my left eye with my right eye.” Because, yeah, his left eye had literally burst out of his skull. That’s straight-up nightmare fuel.

