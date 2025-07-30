Tsunami Scare In Hollywood: Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, And Katy Perry Luxury Properties At Risk After Alert

A tsunami advisory has triggered emergency evacuations all along the West Coast, stretching from California and Oregon to Washington, Alaska, and even Hawaii.

Authorities issued the alert after a massive 8.7-magnitude quake struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula—pretty much the kind of seismic drama that makes you rethink your real estate choices on the Pacific Rim.

It’s not just everyday folks hustling to higher ground. A handful of famous faces might be sweating it out too, with their multimillion-dollar homes now sitting in the tsunami’s potential path.

Oprah Winfrey

Take Oprah Winfrey, for example. She owns close to a thousand acres on Maui, with her main retreat in the Kula region—land she’s been piecing together since the early 2000s. She’s even getting some heat right now for allegedly keeping a private road closed during evacuation efforts. Not great PR, honestly.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband, Brad Falchuk, have their own slice of paradise in Montecito—a Spanish-style spot on two and a half acres, nestled right in that pricey, wave-adjacent pocket of Santa Barbara.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry got a sprawling $30 million mansion in Montecito, which she famously wrangled away from a disabled veteran in court (that saga was all over the tabloids). She’s not living there at the moment, though; Chris Pratt and family are the current tenants.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher recently let people crash at their Santa Barbara beach house through Airbnb. Classic white clapboard, big ocean views—the whole dream. You can practically smell the salt air from the listing.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton isn’t catching a break either. Her Malibu beach house was already torched in a wildfire earlier this year. Now it’s in the tsunami’s crosshairs. Seriously, someone get her a break.

Mel Gibson’s Malibu place got hammered in the L.A. wildfires, too. He’s been there for 15 years, and now the ocean itself is threatening to walk in the front door.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio picked up a four-bedroom stunner in Malibu just a couple years ago. It sits on a gated road right off the Pacific Coast Highway—a prime spot, but not exactly tsunami-proof.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston got a Montecito mansion worth almost $15 million, tucked away at the end of a winding driveway, with mountain and ocean views, endless terraces, and enough privacy for a small army.

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox calls Malibu home, too. Her place overlooks the Pacific, and she shares it with her partner Johnny McDaid and daughter Coco.

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock joined the Malibu crowd in 2018 with a sleek, four-bedroom retreat in the Cove Colony. She picked up another spot nearby with direct beach access, because why not?

Robert Downey Jr.

And then there’s Robert Downey Jr., who’s got a 6,500-square-foot modern marvel in Santa Monica Canyon, all glass walls and open spaces, with an epic view over the Pacific.