My Character in 'Indian 2' Has Shades of Real People, Receives Unique Punishment: Gulshan Grover | Exclusive

Gulshan Grover plays the antagonist in Kamal Haasan’s much-hyped film Indian 2, which opened in theatres on Friday (July 12). The film has created a fair deal of excitement among fans with its intense trailer. A sequel to the 1996 classic Indian, the film centres on the fight against corruption and carries a strong message. Speaking exclusively to News X, Gulshan Grover opened up about his role in ‘Indian 2’ and his reasons for taking up director Shankar’s magnum opus.

‘Indian 2’: We Should Not Glority The Bad, Says Gulshan Grover

‘Indian 2’, starring Kamal Haasan, is one of the biggest Tamil films of the year. The film features Ulaganayagan as the vigilante Senapathy, a character he first played in ‘Indian’ (1996). Gulshan Grover plays the antagonist opposite the veteran actor in the sequel.

In an exclusive interview with News X, the ‘Bad Man’ said that his character in ‘Indian 2’ has shades of real people who have done wrong to India but isn’t based on anyone in particular.

“The role in Indian 2 is that of a bad man. The Indian in Indian 2 is looking for people who have done wrong to India. My character has reflectons to such real-life people. Also, the way in which he is punished is something I have never done. The audience has never seen such a thing. I believe in Satyameva Jayate. I also believe that we should not glorify the bad,” he told News X.

Gulshan Grover also said that he enjoyed working with Kamal Haasan and Shankar

“I was excited to work with my friend Kamal Haasan after a long time. We had shared screen space early in my career in Sadma. Then there is Shankar, a visionary director. He has made extraordinary films,”added the actor.

This will be Gulshan Grover’s first theatrical release in nearly two years. He was last seen in R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry’.

All About ‘Indian 2’

‘Indian 2’, directed by S Shankar, is a vigilante thriller that revolves around an aged freedom fighter who wages a war against corruption. The film is a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian, which was India’s entry to the Oscars. Indian 2 features Kamal Hassan in the titular role and will be his first full-fledged release after ‘Vikram’ (2022). The cast includes Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani, and the late Vivekh. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichandran.

The theme song, titled ‘Come Back Indian’, has struck a chord with the audience. Indin 3, a sequel to Indian, has already been filmed. Kajal Aggarwal will appear as the leading lady in the third installment of the franchise.