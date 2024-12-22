The actor expressed his sorrow over the tragic incident and clarified that the stampede was an unfortunate accident, offering his heartfelt sympathies to the family affected.

Actor Allu Arjun recently addressed a press conference following the criticism he faced from Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi regarding a stampede that occurred at the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor expressed his sorrow over the tragic incident and clarified that the stampede was an unfortunate accident, offering his heartfelt sympathies to the family affected.

“I am truly heartbroken by what happened,” Allu Arjun said, visibly emotional. “I have been closely following the condition of the child involved and continue to check in on their health regularly.” He reiterated his genuine concern for the well-being of the victims and expressed his deep regret over the incident.

The actor also addressed the intense media attention and responded to the criticisms from political figures. “There have been many false allegations made against me, and I am deeply hurt by this character assassination,” he remarked. “I urge the public to focus on the facts rather than spreading baseless accusations.”

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: On December 4th Sandhya Theatre incident, Actor Allu Arjun says, "It is a very unfortunate incident. It is completely an accident. My condolences to the family. I am taking updates every hour about the condition of the child (hospitalised).



In his response, Allu Arjun reflected on his actions during the incident. “For the last 20 years, my actions have always been consistent. I have never been involved in fabricated stories, and it pains me to see these unwarranted claims now,” he stated. He explained his actions at the event, saying that when the stampede occurred, he saw the police clearing the area and assumed they were handling the situation. “I got out of my car to wave at the crowd, hoping to calm them down, as I’ve done in similar situations before.”

The following morning, Allu Arjun learned about the extent of the tragic incident and had intended to visit the affected family, but was advised against doing so due to the ongoing legal proceedings. “My focus continues to be on contributing to the Telugu film industry and elevating it to a global platform,” he added.

The actor made it clear that he was not blaming anyone for the incident. “The main purpose of this press meet is to address the misinformation and false allegations against me,” he said. “I have earned respect over the years, and it is painful to see that respect undermined in just one day.”

Allu Arjun explained that the gathering outside the theater was not a roadshow or procession, but simply fans who had gathered to see him. “I’ve dedicated three years to this film, and the crowd was just there to watch the premiere,” he clarified. “When I was told that the venue was overcrowded, I immediately left the premises. I was not informed of any danger at the time.”

The actor also shared his personal distress, stating, “This should have been a time of celebration for me, but instead, I’ve been consumed by the sadness of this tragedy.” He expressed regret over being unable to visit the injured child, saying, “I wanted to visit, but I couldn’t due to the legal situation. I recorded a message and asked my father and the filmmakers to check on the child personally.”

Lastly, Allu Arjun addressed the accusations that he incited violence during the event, refuting claims that he used violent or threatening language. “There are rumors suggesting I made threats like ‘breaking bones,’ but that’s completely untrue,” he asserted. “While I may be jovial at times, I would never say such things or behave in such a way.”

This comes after Telangana CM Revanth Reddy accused Allu Arjun of causing chaos during the premiere by standing through the sunroof of his car and waving to the crowd, despite police having denied permission for such actions.

