Pushpa 2 Removed From All Theatres In North India, Know Why

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has emerged as one of the biggest box office successes in recent times, particularly in the Hindi market. The film, directed by Sukumar, has dominated ticket sales across multiple languages. However, recent developments caused a stir when PVR INOX, a prominent theater chain in North India, removed all showings of Pushpa 2 following a disagreement with the film’s makers.

On Thursday evening, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan reported that Pushpa 2 was pulled from all PVR INOX theaters in North India. However, just hours later, he updated the situation, stating that the issue had been resolved, and shows were gradually being reinstated at the chain’s theaters.

Pushpa 2: The Rule has shattered records, earning an impressive Rs 600 crore in just two weeks of its release, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film. Its global box office collection has crossed a massive Rs 1,500 crore, according to the production house, Mythri Movie Makers.

In a separate incident, Allu Arjun faced legal trouble after a tragic incident occurred during a screening of Pushpa 2 at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. A woman lost her life during a stampede caused by the overwhelming crowd eager to see the actor, who was attending the event with music director Devi Sri Prasad. Following the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested and taken into judicial custody for 14 days. He was later granted interim bail for four weeks on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

