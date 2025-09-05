LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > "My heart is full. I love you": Hrithik's appreciation post for Saba leaves fans in awe

"My heart is full. I love you": Hrithik's appreciation post for Saba leaves fans in awe

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 17:16:35 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI): Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is a proud boyfriend. On Thursday, he took to Instagram and penned an appreciation note for Saba Azad over her captivating performance in the latest film ‘Songs of Paradise’.

“The genuine praise I’m hearing all around for the makers, technicians and artists associated with Songs Of Paradise is truly heartening. I watched this movie in its rough form many months ago and I remember being touched to my core. Tears that filled me up with such deep love especially for the character of Zeba. The humongous applause this movie is getting today has restored my infallible faith in the universe. You get what you deserve,” he wrote.

“And you @sabazad for the incredible artiste you are, for the exquisite art you create, deserve all the applause coming your way..I have seen your struggle, the helplessness, the frustrations, the agony that so many amazing artistes suffer from – of craving the basic right to opportunity that genuine talent deserves in a business that demands ‘followers’ before the “actor”. Which is why today I feel the lightness of unbridled joy watching you get what you deserve. And you my love deserve the world and more. This performance goes down as my top 10 performances ever. Rock on baby , My heart is full. I love you,” Hrithik expressed.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Presented by Excel Entertainment and produced by Apple Tree Pictures Production and Renzu Films Production, Songs of Paradise also stars Soni Razdan, Zain Khan Durrani, Sheeba Chaddha, Taaruk Raina, Shishir Sharma, and Lillete Dubey.

Sharing her experience working in the film, Saba in a press note earlier said, “Getting to play a character inspired by the legendary Raj Begum has been nothing short of a revelation. As a musician I pride myself for having a vast listening vocabulary and yet I was entirely in the dark about the phenomenon that is Raj begum. This film has led me to the incredible story of her life and times and her unending musical repertoire”

Created by Danish Renzu, ‘Songs of Paradise’ is inspired by the music, life, and journey of Padma Shri awardee, Raj Begum. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim.

QUICK LINKS