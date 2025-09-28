LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Karur news Actor Vijay karur Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > "My heart trembles": Kamal Haasan expresses condolences over Karur stampede deaths

"My heart trembles": Kamal Haasan expresses condolences over Karur stampede deaths

"My heart trembles": Kamal Haasan expresses condolences over Karur stampede deaths

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 28, 2025 00:05:07 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 27 (ANI): Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has conveyed his heartfelt condolences following a stampede at TVK chief and actor Vijay’s rally in Tamil Nadu’s Karur, that left 31 dead and several others injured.

In a post on X, Kamal Haasan wrote, “My heart trembles. The news coming from Karur brings shock and sorrow. I am at a loss for words to express my deepest condolences to the innocent people who lost their lives trapped in the crowd congestion.”

He also urged the “Tamil Nadu government to ensure that those rescued from the congestion receive proper treatment and that those affected receive appropriate relief.”

According to officials, around 31 people were killed while 58 others were injured in the stampede.

The massive crowd at Vijay’s rally turned chaotic, triggering panic and a stampede. Several attendees fainted and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Sources said that overcrowding at the venue led to the tragedy.

DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, who arrived at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Karur following the Chief Minister’s instructions, stated that MK Stalin will visit Karur tomorrow (Sunday) to assess the situation and meet with the victims and their families. He added that instructions have been given to private hospitals not to collect charges from the injured and to provide all necessary medical care.

“Till now, 31 people have died in the stampede, and 58 people have been admitted to the hospital. After the stampede incident, the CM immediately enquired and ordered the district collector, SP, and me to rush to the hospital, advising us to call extra doctors and provide proper treatment…Tomorrow, the Chief Minister will come here himself. As of now, 46 persons are in a private hospital, and 12 persons are admitted to a government hospital for treatment,” Senthil Balaji told reporters.

Tamil Nadu ADGP (Law and Order) Davidson Devarsirvatham told ANI, “There is a possibility that more than 30 people may have died. I am on my way to Karur to inspect the site.”

Chief Minister MK Stalin also held an urgent meeting of officials at the Secretariat.

“I have contacted former Minister @V_Senthilbalaji, Honourable Minister @Subramanian_Ma and the District Collector to provide immediate treatment to the public who have fainted and been admitted to the hospital due to the crowding,” Stalin wrote in a post on X earlier. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: kamal haasanrallystampedetamil naduVijay

RELATED News

Durga Puja 2025: Guwahati's Chatribari Sarbajanin Debopujasthan Samity pay tribute to Indian soldiers at Durga Pandal
'Indian Idol' returns with new season on October 18
Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar to be seen in 'Bhagwat' film
Shraddha Kapoor Teases ‘Chhoti Stree’, Drops Major Clues That Build Suspense For Much-Awaited ‘Stree 3’ Storyline
Kolkata's Durga Puja Pandal showcases stunning silicon idol with Maha Kumbh inspiration

LATEST NEWS

"My heart trembles": Kamal Haasan expresses condolences over Karur stampede deaths
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final Today: Check Squad, Match Time, Tickets, Pitch Report And Live Streaming Detail
Kiara Advani flaunts her "mama" embedded necklace
Rasayanam Launches Innovative Wellness Solutions in 2025
TVK Vijay Rally Stampede: What Led To The Deadly Tragedy In Karur?
Motul Grand Prix: Pecco denies Mir in epic Motegi pole battle
Study finds what happens to your body when you eat too many ultra-processed foods
Karur Stampede: Will Vijay’s Political Image Tarnish Ahead Of Tamil Nadu 2026 Elections?
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Is Hardik Pandya Fit Enough For The Clash?
"Deeply saddened": Rahul Gandhi urges Congress workers to support relief, rescue efforts in Karur stampede
"My heart trembles": Kamal Haasan expresses condolences over Karur stampede deaths

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"My heart trembles": Kamal Haasan expresses condolences over Karur stampede deaths

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"My heart trembles": Kamal Haasan expresses condolences over Karur stampede deaths
"My heart trembles": Kamal Haasan expresses condolences over Karur stampede deaths
"My heart trembles": Kamal Haasan expresses condolences over Karur stampede deaths
"My heart trembles": Kamal Haasan expresses condolences over Karur stampede deaths

QUICK LINKS