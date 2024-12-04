Home
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
we-woman

Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Tie The Knot In An Intimate Ceremony At Annapurna Studios

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot on December 4, 2024, at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, in a beautiful traditional Telugu ceremony.

Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Tie The Knot In An Intimate Ceremony At Annapurna Studios

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have officially tied the knot, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. The couple, who had kept their relationship private for years, exchanged vows on December 4, 2024, in a stunning traditional Telugu wedding held at the family-owned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The venue, a significant part of the Akkineni family’s legacy, was beautifully decorated with flowers and lights, creating the perfect backdrop for this highly anticipated celebration.

A Traditional Telugu Wedding

The wedding was rooted in rich Hindu traditions and was a blend of intimate moments and grandeur. The couple’s wedding ceremony took place at 8:13 pm, in alignment with the auspicious muhuratam. The rituals were carried out according to age-old customs, with the celebrations lasting eight hours. Sobhita Dhulipala, the bride, wore a breathtaking golden Kanjivaram saree, complemented by traditional gold jewelry that added elegance to her look. Her pre-wedding ceremonies included Raata Sthaapana and Mangalasnaanam, where she wore elegant traditional outfits, showcasing her deep connection with her heritage.

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS X POST:

Naga Chaitanya, the groom, appeared every bit the charming star, as he took part in the rituals with his family by his side. In one poignant moment, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya’s father, stood proudly beside his son, offering his blessings. Nagarjuna, wearing a traditional Pancha kurta, smiled warmly as he witnessed his son’s union. The wedding was an emotional affair for both families, with everyone coming together to celebrate the joyous occasion.

The wedding was a star-studded celebration, with several prominent personalities from Telugu cinema, politics, and business gracing the event. Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar, Ram Charan, and Upasana were among the notable guests who attended the festivities. Even Prabhas and SS Rajamouli were spotted, adding to the star power of the event.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SCREEN (@ieentertainment)

The presence of such renowned names made the wedding a significant cultural event, with Hyderabad streets bustling as guests arrived at the stunning venue. The wedding took place at Annapurna Studios, a place filled with memories for the Akkineni family, established by Naga Chaitanya’s grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, in 1976.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s Love Story

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have been dating for a while before making their relationship public in August 2024, when they officially announced their engagement. Though rumors about their relationship had been circulating since 2022, the couple chose to keep their romance private. Naga Chaitanya recently shared in an interview that they first met at an OTT platform event in Mumbai, where they immediately clicked and began their journey together.

Chaitanya expressed how excited he was for their wedding day, saying, “I’m looking forward to going through all the rituals and watching both families come together. Sobhita is a family girl, and I am so happy that we are now starting this new phase together.”

This wedding marks a fresh chapter for Naga Chaitanya, following his previous marriage to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which ended amicably in 2021. Despite the end of that chapter, Naga Chaitanya’s wedding to Sobhita Dhulipala signals the beginning of a beautiful, promising future for the couple.

The wedding of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala was a perfect blend of tradition, glamour, and emotion. The couple’s love and commitment to each other, coupled with the presence of their families and friends, made it an unforgettable event in the Telugu film industry. As they embark on this new journey together, fans and well-wishers eagerly look forward to the couple’s future, celebrating their union as one of the most beloved pairings in the industry.

