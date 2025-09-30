Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Separate After 19 Years Of Marriage: All You Need To Know

Actor Nicole Kidman and singer Keith Urban have reportedly separated after nearly 19 years of marriage, TMZ reported, citing sources close to the couple. The couple, who tied the knot on June 25, 2006, have two daughters.

According to reports, the separation has been in effect since the start of the summer. Keith Urban has moved out of their family home and purchased a house in Nashville, where he now resides. Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman is reportedly trying to “save the relationship,” while Urban has “already moved on.” Their two daughters are said to be living with Kidman.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s family includes their daughters Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, born on July 7, 2008, and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, born on December 28, 2010. Kidman also has two adopted children, Isabella and Connor, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise. Urban does not have children from any prior relationships.

The news comes as fans compare the couple’s careers and fortunes. Keith Urban, a celebrated country music singer and guitarist, has made his wealth through album sales, tours, and television appearances, including his role as a judge on American Idol. His estimated net worth is around $200 million.

Nicole Kidman, on the other hand, has built her fortune through her successful acting career in film and television, as well as producing work. With multiple Academy Awards and Golden Globes, Kidman’s net worth is estimated at $250 million.

Both stars have focused on their families over the years, maintaining a public image of one of Hollywood’s most stable relationships. The couple has rarely been seen in public conflict.

As of now, there has been no official statement from either Kidman or Urban. Fans are watching closely to see if reconciliation is possible or if this marks the end of one of Hollywood’s longest-standing marriages.

ALSO READ: Sylvester Stallone Opens Up About Working With Samuel L. Jackson in Tulsa King Season 3