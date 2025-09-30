LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Separate After 19 Years Of Marriage: All You Need To Know

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Separate After 19 Years Of Marriage: All You Need To Know

Both stars have focused on their families over the years, maintaining a public image of one of Hollywood’s most stable relationships.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 30, 2025 04:23:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Separate After 19 Years Of Marriage: All You Need To Know

Actor Nicole Kidman and singer Keith Urban have reportedly separated after nearly 19 years of marriage, TMZ reported, citing sources close to the couple. The couple, who tied the knot on June 25, 2006, have two daughters.

According to reports, the separation has been in effect since the start of the summer. Keith Urban has moved out of their family home and purchased a house in Nashville, where he now resides. Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman is reportedly trying to “save the relationship,” while Urban has “already moved on.” Their two daughters are said to be living with Kidman.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s family includes their daughters Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, born on July 7, 2008, and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, born on December 28, 2010. Kidman also has two adopted children, Isabella and Connor, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise. Urban does not have children from any prior relationships.

The news comes as fans compare the couple’s careers and fortunes. Keith Urban, a celebrated country music singer and guitarist, has made his wealth through album sales, tours, and television appearances, including his role as a judge on American Idol. His estimated net worth is around $200 million.

Nicole Kidman, on the other hand, has built her fortune through her successful acting career in film and television, as well as producing work. With multiple Academy Awards and Golden Globes, Kidman’s net worth is estimated at $250 million.

Both stars have focused on their families over the years, maintaining a public image of one of Hollywood’s most stable relationships. The couple has rarely been seen in public conflict.

As of now, there has been no official statement from either Kidman or Urban. Fans are watching closely to see if reconciliation is possible or if this marks the end of one of Hollywood’s longest-standing marriages.

ALSO READ: Sylvester Stallone Opens Up About Working With Samuel L. Jackson in Tulsa King Season 3

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 4:23 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Keith UrbanNicole Kidman

RELATED News

Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
Ranbir Kapoor To Replace Ranveer Singh In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’? Pre-Production Sparks Big Buzz
Mahesh Bhatt Recalls Amitabh Bachchan Saying Raha Is More Magnificent Than Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Together
Stella McCartney Unveils Eco-Friendly Summer Collection at Paris Fashion Week 2025
Idli Kadai X Review: Dhanush Shines, Netizens Praise ‘Perfect Family’ Film For Heartwarming, Unmissable Entertainment

LATEST NEWS

Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Vijay Calls Off Political Tour After Karur Stampede Leaves 41 Dead
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Separate After 19 Years Of Marriage: All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Separate After 19 Years Of Marriage: All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Separate After 19 Years Of Marriage: All You Need To Know
Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Separate After 19 Years Of Marriage: All You Need To Know
Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Separate After 19 Years Of Marriage: All You Need To Know
Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Separate After 19 Years Of Marriage: All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS