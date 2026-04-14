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Home > Entertainment News > On Wedding Anniversary, Alia Bhatt Says ‘Tu Saath Hain Toh Din Raat Hain’ To Ranbir Kapoor

On Wedding Anniversary, Alia Bhatt Says ‘Tu Saath Hain Toh Din Raat Hain’ To Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt penned a beautiful caption that read, "Somewhere between gliding and falling, walking and a lot of talking… We made ourselves a pretty wonderful life. In short... Tu saath hain toh din raat hain."

On Wedding Anniversary, Alia Bhatt Says ‘Tu Saath Hain Toh Din Raat Hain’ To Ranbir Kapoor

Published By: Rituparna Sarkar
Published: April 14, 2026 15:07:05 IST

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On Wedding Anniversary, Alia Bhatt Says ‘Tu Saath Hain Toh Din Raat Hain’ To Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are undoubtedly the IT couple of Bollywood. Even though Ranbir is off social media, his darling wife Alia never misses a chance to shower her love for the Ramayana actor on her social media. Be it giving a shoutout to Ranbir’s films or dropping PDA moments, the actress has always been on a roll.

Today marks a special day for the lovebirds as it’s their fourth anniversary. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14, 2022. The actress took to Instagram and marked the special occasion with a bunch of photos, featuring their precious moments. The pictures appear like they are on a Swiss skiing break with their little one Raha.

Alia Bhatt’s Anniversary Post For Ranbir Kapoor

Alia penned a beautiful caption that read, “Somewhere between gliding and falling, walking and a lot of talking… We made ourselves a pretty wonderful life. In short… Tu saath hain toh din raat hain.”

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The first picture from the album shows a cute selfie of the duo. Then comes a video of skiing followed by a photo of it. They are also seen sipping on what looks like hot chocolate. The last glimpse has little Raha with her daddy cool.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DXGnMFUjCWX

Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reacted to Alia’s post and said, “Love” along with a heart emoji. Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan mentioned, “How absolutely magically lovely”

Others wished them a very happy anniversary. A fan said, “Awwww… love love and more love always!!!!” Another person wrote, “Happy anniversary cuties, such wholesome pictures.”

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Relationship

One of Bollywood’s most admired couples, Ranbir and Alia’s relationship blossomed over the years. After dating for several years, they tied the knot in 2022 in an intimate ceremony. Soon after, they embraced parenthood and welcomed their daughter Raha, adding a new dimension to their lives.

Professionally, the actors have consistently evolved, choosing diverse roles and pushing creative boundaries. Their collaboration in Brahmastra marked a significant milestone, not only as co-stars but also as partners sharing the screen for the first time.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Professional Journey

Born into the illustrious Kapoor family, he carved a niche for himself with films like Rockstar, Barfi! and Sanju, earning acclaim for his nuanced performances. Alia, on the other hand, made a striking debut with Student of the Year and quickly proved her range through movies like Highway, Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

ALSO READ: Jackie Shroff Schools Paparazzi Who Ask For His Reaction To Asha Bhosle’s Death: ‘Maa Kisi Ki Gayi To Kaisa Lagta Hai’

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On Wedding Anniversary, Alia Bhatt Says ‘Tu Saath Hain Toh Din Raat Hain’ To Ranbir Kapoor

On Wedding Anniversary, Alia Bhatt Says ‘Tu Saath Hain Toh Din Raat Hain’ To Ranbir Kapoor

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On Wedding Anniversary, Alia Bhatt Says ‘Tu Saath Hain Toh Din Raat Hain’ To Ranbir Kapoor

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On Wedding Anniversary, Alia Bhatt Says ‘Tu Saath Hain Toh Din Raat Hain’ To Ranbir Kapoor
On Wedding Anniversary, Alia Bhatt Says ‘Tu Saath Hain Toh Din Raat Hain’ To Ranbir Kapoor
On Wedding Anniversary, Alia Bhatt Says ‘Tu Saath Hain Toh Din Raat Hain’ To Ranbir Kapoor
On Wedding Anniversary, Alia Bhatt Says ‘Tu Saath Hain Toh Din Raat Hain’ To Ranbir Kapoor

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