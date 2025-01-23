Oscars 2025: A Look Back At Top 5 Biggest Controversies

The Academy Awards have long celebrated Hollywood's finest, but their legacy is equally defined by moments of chaos and controversy. From unexpected outbursts to activism and blunders, these incidents have kept the Oscars unforgettable.

The Academy Awards, or Oscars, have long been a celebrated event in Hollywood, showcasing the finest in film and entertainment. However, over the years, the ceremony has also been marred by controversies that have sparked debates, headlines, and unforgettable moments. From unplanned on-stage incidents to activism and errors, here is a look at some of the most controversial moments in Oscar history.

Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock

One of the most shocking moments in Oscars history occurred during the 2022 ceremony. Comedian Chris Rock made a joke about actress Jada Pinkett Smith, which visibly offended her. Moments later, Jada’s husband, actor Will Smith, walked onto the stage and slapped Rock across the face. Upon returning to his seat, Smith shouted profanities at Rock, telling him to keep Jada’s name out of his mouth.

Despite this highly publicized altercation, Smith went on to win the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard. The incident ignited widespread speculation in the media, with some suggesting that Smith’s award might be rescinded.

Adrien Brody’s Unexpected Kiss During the 2003 Oscars

During the 2003 Oscars, Halle Berry presented the Best Actor award to Adrien Brody for his role in The Pianist. In an unplanned and surprising moment, Brody kissed Berry passionately as he accepted the award. Berry later revealed that the kiss was unexpected, stating, “I just went along with it.” The incident remains one of the more awkward and controversial moments in Oscars history.

Marlon Brando Refuses His Oscars Award

In 1973, Marlon Brando made headlines for boycotting the Oscars. Brando had won the Best Actor award for his iconic role in The Godfather, but he refused to accept it. Instead, he sent Native American actress and activist Sacheen Littlefeather to the ceremony to speak on his behalf. Littlefeather explained that Brando was rejecting the award as a protest against the mistreatment of Native Americans in the film industry.

The act was seen as courageous, particularly during the politically charged era of the Wounded Knee Occupation, a significant protest by Native Americans against the U.S. government.

The #OscarsSoWhite Campaign

In 2015, the Oscars faced significant backlash for its lack of diversity among nominees, sparking the #OscarsSoWhite movement. That year, every actor nominated in major categories was white, leading to widespread criticism of the Academy for its lack of inclusivity.

The movement, which emerged just two years after the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, highlighted systemic biases within the industry. While some argued that the Oscars should focus solely on merit, others insisted that inclusivity and representation were equally important in celebrating cinematic excellence.

The Erroneous Best Picture Announcement

One of the most infamous blunders in Oscar history occurred in 2017 during the announcement of the Best Picture award. Presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced La La Land as the winner. The producers of La La Land had already taken the stage and delivered their acceptance speeches when it was revealed that the actual winner was Moonlight.

The error occurred because the presenters were handed the wrong envelope, which contained the card for Best Actress rather than Best Picture. Jordan Horowitz, a producer for La La Land, graciously clarified the mistake, saying, “I’m proud to hand this to Moonlight.” The incident was both embarrassing and unforgettable, highlighting the unpredictability of live television.

A Legacy of Highs and Lows

The Oscars remain one of the most prestigious events in the entertainment world, but their history is not without blemishes. Whether due to human error, unplanned outbursts, or social and political statements, these controversies have left an indelible mark on Hollywood’s biggest night, reminding audiences that even the most carefully curated ceremonies can go awry.

