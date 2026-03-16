Oscars 2026: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Bold White Gown Sparks Online Debate After Wardrobe ‘Malfunction’; Netizens Ask, ‘Is It Even A Dress?’ | WATCH

Oscars 2026: A moment involving Gwyneth Paltrow at the Academy Awards has gone viral online after a video showed the actress experiencing an unexpected wardrobe moment during the event. The clip quickly spread across social media, drawing mixed reactions from fans and fashion watchers.

Dramatic Slit In Gown Draws Attention

Gwyneth Paltrow appeared at the 2026 Oscars wearing a strapless white gown designed by Armani Privé. From the front, the dress looked elegant and minimal, but it featured a bold side slit running almost the entire length of the gown.

The actress attended the ceremony as a presenter while also supporting her film Marty Supreme, which received multiple nominations. Her red carpet look, paired with diamond jewellery and simple styling, stood out among the evening’s glamorous outfits.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Viral Clip Shows Unexpected Wardrobe Moment

According to the reports, the viral video captured Paltrow walking down a staircase inside the venue when the high slit of the dress briefly opened wider than expected. The moment revealed more of her leg than anticipated and quickly caught the attention of viewers online.

Gwyneth Paltrow is breaking the internet after suffering an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction at the Oscars

pic.twitter.com/1g6nugN9AK — распад и неуважение (@VictorKvert2008) March 16, 2026

Gwyneth Paltrow suffers major wardrobe malfunction at the Oscars 2026#Oscars pic.twitter.com/XnCPbr8HR2 — Surajit (@Surajit_) March 16, 2026

Gwyneth Paltrow is breaking the internet after suffering an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction at the Oscars pic.twitter.com/xx8boOvJle — USA NEWS 🇺🇸 (@usanewshq) March 16, 2026

Although the incident lasted only a few seconds, it sparked conversation across social media platforms, with many users commenting on the daring design of the gown.

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