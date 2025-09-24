LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Pakistan Wale Tod Dete Hain…..’ Amitabh Bachchan Gives His Unique Take on India vs Pakistan Clash During Asia Cup 2025

‘Pakistan Wale Tod Dete Hain…..’ Amitabh Bachchan Gives His Unique Take on India vs Pakistan Clash During Asia Cup 2025

The defeats have brought criticism in Pakistan in terms of misfortune in batting and bowling. The ironic comment made by Amitabh Bachchan appealed to the Indian fans strengthening national pride.

(Image Credit: ANI/Big B's Blog)
(Image Credit: ANI/Big B's Blog)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 24, 2025 21:57:30 IST

Amitabh Bachchan, the superstar, did not hold back in his response to the back to back defeats by Pakistan to India in the Asia Cup 2025. As reports have indicated, he derided the performance of  Pakistani team ‘Ye baat bahar mat bolna lekin Pakistan waale apna TV Tod Dete hain Bharat Pakistan khel mein, hain ki nahi?’ a taunt that means whenever there is India vs Pakistan clash and Pakistan losses, the pakistani people breaks their Tvs.

Amitabh Bachchan On India vs Pakistan Match Asia Cup 2025

The jab by Bachchan is an indication of Indian confidence in the aftermath of these triumphs. The fictitious actor who is very witty and has a voice in the country has been an outspoken person on matters of cricket and national pride. Another escalation of the story of the Indian dominance in the competition is his remark, in the context of this Asia Cup. It also has a high chance of increasing the emotional antecedent of Pakistan, who are already struggling with fan pressure and domestic criticism. So far, India have been the force in the tournament, crushing Pakistan by two goals, both in the group phase and their Super Four match.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025

Their second encounter was clinical as they met the Indian chase and this increased the burden on Pakistan to retaliate. The losses have not only hurt the campaign of Pakistan but also made them vulnerable to ridicule by the society at large and the media. To Pakistan, these are not the only field failures, but a reminder of a bigger problem with consistency, strategy and implementation. Their bowling has been weak in penetration and their batting when it is needed has broken down. As the backlash continues, the team should hasten a reunion as it may still be able to salvage something out of the tournament. In the meantime, Indian supporters and media have taken advantage of such remarks such as the one made by Bachchan as additional confirmation of their supremacy. Their rhetoric about the competition is growing as fierce as the games themselves. 

QUICK LINKS