LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Asia Cup 2025: Has Pakistan Already Qualified For Final?

Asia Cup 2025: Has Pakistan Already Qualified For Final?

Pakistan is now forced to win their final Super Four match with Bangladesh so as to reinforce their hopes. In case several teams are equal at the end of the games, net run rate will be used to determine the finalists.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 24, 2025 20:56:14 IST

The five wickets victory of Pakistan over Sri Lanka during Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025 has revived their hopes of securing the final, which widened the competitive race between India, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Pakistan has now recovered its lost ground and has 2 points after 2 games and reduced Sri Lanka to 133/8 and then it recovered the lost momentum in the middle of the game to pursue them successfully.

Has Pakistan Already Qualified For Asia Cup 2025 Final?

This win further implies that Pakistan now needs to win against Bangladesh in their final Super Four match to keep their hopes alive of facing off India which could be the ultimate of the tournament. In case Bangladesh loses to India in the match, the Pakistan Bangladesh conflict can in effect serve as a semi final of sorts. Nevertheless, there is a possibility of making it more complicated. Should Pakistan win that match, and India win their last match with Sri Lanka, all the 3, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, would be tied with 4 points. In such a case, the two teams which have the highest net run rate would be taken to the final. On the other hand, when Pakistan fails to beat Bangladesh, or India fails to beat, then Bangladesh will take a final berth and the other finalist will be decided through net run rate calculations. 

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final 2025

India being top in net run rate with +0.689 at the moment with one match in their pocket is in good position. Nonetheless, the victory of Pakistan over Sri Lanka adds the following suspense to the last stage of the Super Four, and the outcome of the final game becomes exciting, in which each run and each over can become a decisive factor.

Also Read: ‘Final Tak Na Wo…’ Shaheen Afridi Throws An Open Challenge To Team India Ahead Of Their Potential Clash In Asia Cup 2025!

Tags: asia cup 2025Asia Cup 2025 FinalIND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025Pakistan Asia Cup 2025

RELATED News

"Tiger kaun?": Shaheen Afridi forgets Bangladesh's popular nickname leading to hilarious moment
IND VS BAN Live Streaming, Asia Cup Super Four: How and Where to Watch India VS Bangladesh T20I Match LIVE Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop in The U.S, India and Bngladesh
Asia Cup Super 4s: Bangladesh win toss opt to field against India; skipper Litton Das ruled out
India vs Australia: Prasidh Krishna suffers a head injury, replaced by concussion substitute Yash Thakur
‘Final Tak Na Wo…’ Shaheen Afridi Throws An Open Challenge To Team India Ahead Of Their Potential Clash In Asia Cup 2025!

LATEST NEWS

Sikkim CM Prem Tamang inaugurates newly constructed District Hospital in Mangan
Will Iran Seek To Build A Nuclear Bomb? Iranian President Pezeshkian Provides Big Update In His UNGA Speech, Says…
"Don't stay silent while Russia keeps dragging this war on": Zelenskyy urges global leaders at UNGA
Singer Badshah injures his left eye during final show of the North America music tour
India set for record rice harvest despite heavy rains in key grower Punjab: IREF President and Chairman Shri Lal Mahal Group
KP Group Advances National Green Hydrogen Mission with Certified Training Program at Asia’s Largest Galvanising Facility
"Historic": Congress leader Meira Kumar hails CWC meeting
Union Government Approves Doubling Of Bakhtiyarpur–Rajgir–Tilaiya Railway Line In Bihar
At UNGA, Zelenskyy questions UN's effectiveness, says "weapons decide who survives"
From 5th century to 21st: Abhay K's book rekindles India's intellectual heritage through Nalanda
Asia Cup 2025: Has Pakistan Already Qualified For Final?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asia Cup 2025: Has Pakistan Already Qualified For Final?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asia Cup 2025: Has Pakistan Already Qualified For Final?
Asia Cup 2025: Has Pakistan Already Qualified For Final?
Asia Cup 2025: Has Pakistan Already Qualified For Final?
Asia Cup 2025: Has Pakistan Already Qualified For Final?

QUICK LINKS