Asia Cup 2025: Has Pakistan Already Qualified For Final?

The five wickets victory of Pakistan over Sri Lanka during Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025 has revived their hopes of securing the final, which widened the competitive race between India, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Pakistan has now recovered its lost ground and has 2 points after 2 games and reduced Sri Lanka to 133/8 and then it recovered the lost momentum in the middle of the game to pursue them successfully.

Has Pakistan Already Qualified For Asia Cup 2025 Final?

This win further implies that Pakistan now needs to win against Bangladesh in their final Super Four match to keep their hopes alive of facing off India which could be the ultimate of the tournament. In case Bangladesh loses to India in the match, the Pakistan Bangladesh conflict can in effect serve as a semi final of sorts. Nevertheless, there is a possibility of making it more complicated. Should Pakistan win that match, and India win their last match with Sri Lanka, all the 3, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, would be tied with 4 points. In such a case, the two teams which have the highest net run rate would be taken to the final. On the other hand, when Pakistan fails to beat Bangladesh, or India fails to beat, then Bangladesh will take a final berth and the other finalist will be decided through net run rate calculations.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final 2025

India being top in net run rate with +0.689 at the moment with one match in their pocket is in good position. Nonetheless, the victory of Pakistan over Sri Lanka adds the following suspense to the last stage of the Super Four, and the outcome of the final game becomes exciting, in which each run and each over can become a decisive factor.

