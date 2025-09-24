LIVE TV
‘Final Tak Na Wo…’ Shaheen Afridi Throws An Open Challenge To Team India Ahead Of Their Potential Clash In Asia Cup 2025!

Shaheen Afridi has made a strong threat against India and its Suryakumar Yadav with a probable final in the Asia Cup 2025. The third and last one would be India Pakistan game, planned on September 28, 2025, the third encounter in the tournament. India is at the top of the Super Four points table, and Pakistan got an important victory over Sri Lanka to remain in the competition.

(Image Credit: ICC/ANI)
(Image Credit: ICC/ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 24, 2025 18:35:03 IST

In a preemptive attack, Shaheen Shah Afridi has given a strong threat to the Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav, in the event of a hypothetical India Pakistan final in the Asia Cup 2025. The final, which is to be held on September 28, 2025, has attracted immense coverage as it might be a third encounter in the tournament between India and Pakistan.

What Did Shaheen Afridi Say?

The very strong expectation and competition over the much hyped conflict between the two cricketing giants is emphasized by Afridi in his comment, ‘Dekh lenge’ (We’ll see). The two teams have shown good performances and it has laid the foundation of an eye opening championship match. India tops the Super Four points table and Pakistan has made a very vital victory over Sri Lanka keeping their chances in the final alive. The observations of Afridi are indicative of the will and belief of Pakistan who look forward to winning their first Asia Cup. The fact that the fast bowler says so, serves to fuel the already heated atmosphere, and fans and players are looking forward to the high stakes affair.



Is There Going To Be India vs Pakistan Final Asia Cup 2025?

Close to the last, the cricketing world is observing with a bated breath, as they prepare to enjoy a major confrontation between two of the strongest teams in the sport. The result of this game might only serve to exacerbate the historic enmity between India and Pakistan with a legacy that will remain in the Asia Cup. The warning by Shaheen Afridi has already caused a wave on social media with fans in both countries eagerly anticipating the next battle. According to analysts, it may be the battle of the pace attack by Pakistan in which Afridi takes the lead and India with its mighty middle order under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav that may be the one that will help the either or the other. The two teams have displayed profundity in terms of batting and bowling thus the last will be an exciting match in the eyes of the cricket lovers. Other than the cricket activity, the game will become a hotbed of national pride with millions of people watching it all over the world. 

Tags: ind vs pakIndia vs Pakistan Final Asia Cup 2025Shaheen Afridi

