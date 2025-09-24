LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport ind vs ban latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport ind vs ban latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport ind vs ban latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport ind vs ban latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport ind vs ban latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport ind vs ban latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport ind vs ban latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport ind vs ban latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Lionel Messi’s Visit To India, Opponents Confirmed! Check For Stadium And More Information

Lionel Messi’s Visit To India, Opponents Confirmed! Check For Stadium And More Information

Lionel Messi will lead Argentina in a friendly match which will take place between November 12 and 18, 2025 in Kochi, Kerala. Messi will also be present and it will be his first time in Kerala and it is creating a lot of hype among the Indian football fans. The match is part of the November FIFA international window and featured by Argentine Football Association.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 24, 2025 18:06:37 IST

The national football team of Argentina featuring Lionel Messi will play a friendly match against Australia in November 12-18, 2025 in Kochi, Kerala. It is a major occasion to the Indian fans of football, as it will be the first occasion of Messi in Kerala and the first occasion of Argentina in the state. 

In Which Stadium Lionel Messi Will Play?

The match is set to play in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Kaloor Kochi. The match has been confirmed by the Argentine Football Association (AFA) as a part of their November FIFA international window. The match is yet to be fixed on a definite day but it will take place either on November 12 to 18. 



Who Are The Opponents Lionel Messi Is Going Play?

This friendly match is a wider tour, which involves stopping by the Luanda city of Angola . Messi will be visiting India again in December, following the Kerala match, in a short tour possibly visiting Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi. The imminent game has created a lot of excitement among the Indian football enthusiasts and it has provided them with a chance to see one of the greatest footballers in the world play in their own country. Additional information about the purchase of tickets and the schedule of the events would be announced within the following few weeks.

Also Read: IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 4: Head To Head Record Of India vs Bangladesh

Tags: lionel messiLionel Messi IndiaLionel Messi India TourLionel Messi KeralaLionel Messi OpponentsLionel Messi Stadium

RELATED News

Savant, Kudale triumph at second Kudale Maharashtra State Tenpin Bowling tournament
Proteas, West Indies T20 series likely to be reduced due to clash with World Cup
IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 4: Head To Head Record Of India vs Bangladesh
IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 4: When And Where To Watch India vs Bangladesh Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Sophie Devine backs youngsters to thrive for New Zealand at World Cup

LATEST NEWS

BREAKING: Dallas ICE Detention Center Shooting: 3 Shot, Gunman Kills Self
Anastasiia Rybakova from Siberia Crowned as Alcazar Watches DQUE Mrs Asia Global 2025
Here’s How Google Gemini AI Can Help With Playing Games On Your Phone!
"They only gain votes by playing Hindu-Muslim card": Mehbooba Mufti
Protesters rally outside UN in New York against Iran ahead of President Pezeshkian's General Assembly address
Ladakh Protest Turns Violent: 4 Dead, 50= Injured in Leh Statehood Agitation
How Did Salman Khan React To His Ex-Katrina Kaif’s Pregnancy Announcement With Vicky Kaushal?
"He was very passionate about it": Zubeen Garg's wife on late singer's upcoming last film 'Roi Roi Binale'
The Undisputed Pan-India Superstar: Here’s How Prabhas’ Baahubali Made History
Celebrating the Architects of Tomorrow: A Recap of the Early Education Excellence Awards 2025
Lionel Messi’s Visit To India, Opponents Confirmed! Check For Stadium And More Information

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lionel Messi’s Visit To India, Opponents Confirmed! Check For Stadium And More Information

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lionel Messi’s Visit To India, Opponents Confirmed! Check For Stadium And More Information
Lionel Messi’s Visit To India, Opponents Confirmed! Check For Stadium And More Information
Lionel Messi’s Visit To India, Opponents Confirmed! Check For Stadium And More Information
Lionel Messi’s Visit To India, Opponents Confirmed! Check For Stadium And More Information

QUICK LINKS