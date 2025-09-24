Lionel Messi’s Visit To India, Opponents Confirmed! Check For Stadium And More Information

The national football team of Argentina featuring Lionel Messi will play a friendly match against Australia in November 12-18, 2025 in Kochi, Kerala. It is a major occasion to the Indian fans of football, as it will be the first occasion of Messi in Kerala and the first occasion of Argentina in the state.

In Which Stadium Lionel Messi Will Play?

The match is set to play in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Kaloor Kochi. The match has been confirmed by the Argentine Football Association (AFA) as a part of their November FIFA international window. The match is yet to be fixed on a definite day but it will take place either on November 12 to 18.

Who Are The Opponents Lionel Messi Is Going Play?

This friendly match is a wider tour, which involves stopping by the Luanda city of Angola . Messi will be visiting India again in December, following the Kerala match, in a short tour possibly visiting Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi. The imminent game has created a lot of excitement among the Indian football enthusiasts and it has provided them with a chance to see one of the greatest footballers in the world play in their own country. Additional information about the purchase of tickets and the schedule of the events would be announced within the following few weeks.

