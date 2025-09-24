IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 4: Head To Head Record Of India vs Bangladesh

Whilst India is planning to go horns with Bangladesh in the Super Four round of Asia Cup 2025, there is a lot of one sidedness in the history of these two sides in the history of statistics. However, in the case of Bangladesh, success will be determined by how they can write these figures with the momentum they have acquired in the tournament.

India vs Bangladesh Head To Head And Dominance

In the T20 International matches, India and Bangladesh have played 17 matches with India winning 16 of the matches and Bangladesh having won only one match. India are unbeaten in their past eight T20 encounters with the Tigers, which means that they have almost absolute power over this opponent. The psychological advantage that India has as well is highlighted by that record particularly going to a do or die Super Four match where both teams are aware of the situation. India is so dominant that their last bilateral series of T20 games is no exception, they whitewashed Bangladesh in a three match series in October 2024, with a huge 297 for 6 in Hyderabad.

India vs Bangladesh Batting Records, Runs And Big Totals

The most incredible team score in T20Is played by India against Bangladesh is the astronomical 297 for 6 with a huge century by Sanju Samson and an end game blast by Hardik Pandya. On their part, on Bangladesh, they are performing at their highest of 166/8 in a previous T20 match. Individually, Rohit Sharma tops the runs list in India vs Bangladesh in T20Is since he has 477 T20I runs in 13 innings. Shikhar Dhawan with 277 and Virat Kohli with 230, in a vastly fewer number of innings follow him. In the case of Bangladesh, Mahmudullah has been on the top of their list tallying 248 runs, but Sabbir Rahman with 236 and Litton Das with 230 are closely behind him.

