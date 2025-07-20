LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Parag Tyagi's Touching Tribute: 'Best Maasi' Shefali Jariwala Remembered In Heartwarming Video

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 15:39:30 IST

Actor Parag Tyagi recently shared a heartwarming video on Instagram as a moving tribute to his deceased wife, Shefali Jariwala, via the angelic eyes of her niece and nephew. It was a tearful and sorrowful death notice. An endearing video of Shefali playing with the children in foul temper moods became viral on social media, testifying to her unmistakable love and warmth. Tyagi has also penned a sincere personal letter describing her as the “Best Maasi in the universe.” The particular statement also demonstrates how close Shefali was to her family, bringing to everyone’s attention the extravagant personality and giving nature of the actress who passed away this year. The tribute sent fans into a state of awe, providing them with an idea of her cherished image as an aunt.

Aunt Shefali’s Unforgettable Bond with Niece and Nephew

Parag Tyagi’s uploaded video perfectly captures the chemistry Shefali Jariwala shared with her niece and nephew. The glimpses, apparently, were taken during some of the joyful moments, reveal her exchanging banter, hugging them generously, and playing a vintage childhood game. These unposed moments capture Shefali’s pure joy of being with them and her natural ability of relating to children. Shefali’s closest relatives have most often talked of her profound affection for her niece and nephew, devoting much time to them and showing great interest in whatever they did. Tyagi’s choice of highlighting just this particular aspect of her nature attests to the rich influence she made with the younger generation in her family, forming for them memories that would undoubtedly last a lifetime.

Parag Tyagi’s Enduring Love and Public Grieving

Public mourning by Parag Tyagi for Shefali Jariwala is a touching instance of enduring love and public mourning after an intensity of loss. Since the untimely death of Shefali, Tyagi has hardly felt the urge to turn to his social networking sites to convey his despondency, post obituaries, and cherish her memory in the minds of their well-wishers. This new video, premised on the role of the loving aunt, presents a fresh, maybe gentler take on their shared life and Shefali’s complex personality. It also presents a comforting story to fans; in terms of the way they have charted their journey through the years from their TV reality start to their highly touted collaborative work. Tyagi’s public displays of sorrow, interspersed with fond memories, continue to touch many, providing solace and demonstrating the intensity of his love for his deceased wife.

Tags: parag tyagiParag Tyagi tributeshefali jariwala

