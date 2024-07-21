Paresh Rawal Gets Brutally TROLLED After He Reacts 'OH MY GOD' To Monica Bellucci's Video, Internet Says, 'Bro Forgot To Switch To His Burn Account'

Veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal got on the wrong side of the Internet after he praised Italian actress and model Monica Bellucci on social media platform X. He reposted a video shared by Bellucci from her 2000 erotic drama “Malena,” directed by Giuseppe Tornatore.

Paresh Rawal’s caption, however, got him in trouble as he wrote, “Oh my god ! So beautiful and stirring ! You wish that the video never ends ! @aMonicaBellucci.” Check the post here:

Oh my god ! So beautiful and stirring ! You wish that the video never ends ! @aMonicaBellucci https://t.co/zRMaqCjMFL — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) July 20, 2024

The social media users did not waste any time in trolling the actor with many claiming he forgot to switch his account. A few others added that he should have logged in via incognito. Here are the most brutal fan reactions:

Bro forgot to switch to his burn account. — yatharth* (@CastePatroller) July 20, 2024

Never expected any big public personality to ever tweet such thing. What can we say we live in a strange world. — Ishwar Singh (@IshwarBagga) July 21, 2024

Ouch is this account hacked ? — Prasad Bhojak (@BhojakPb) July 21, 2024

After few minutes tweet will be deleted saying account is hacked — Vas 🕉️ (@Deccanmama) July 21, 2024

On the professional front, Paresh Rawal was last seen in “Sarfira,” directed by Sudha Kongara and starring Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan. Despite high expectations, the film performed poorly at the box office. “Sarfira” is a remake of Kongara’s Tamil film “Soorarai Pottru,” which is based on G. R. Gopinath’s memoir “Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey.”

Paresh Rawal will also reunite with Akshay Kumar in “Welcome to the Jungle,” the third installment of the popular “Welcome” franchise.

The ensemble cast includes Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, and Mika Singh.

“Welcome to the Jungle,” directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A Nadiadwallah, is scheduled to hit theaters in December 2024.

