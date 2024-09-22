Home
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Pitbull To Return To Las Vegas With New Residency

Pitbull is set to bring his "signature style and upscale, sleek energy" to the city. He will perform many of his biggest songs including Give Me Everything, and Timber,

Pitbull To Return To Las Vegas With New Residency

Pitbull, known for his for his high-energy performances, is coming back to Las Vegas.
The 43-year-old rapper, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, announced on Friday, that his new show called Pitbull: Vegas After Dark the Residency. The show will take place at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, and there will be eight performances, according to People.

According to a press release, Pitbull is set to bring his “signature style and upscale, sleek energy” to the city. He will perform many of his biggest songs including Give Me Everything, Timber, and Time of Our Lives. Fans can also look forward to hits like International Love, Feel This Moment, Fireball, and Hey Baby (Drop It to the Floor).

MUST READ | Dylan O’Brien Recalls ‘Really Bad’ Audition For This Disney Film

The shows will include “state-of-the-art visuals, pyrotechnics and Pitbull’s electrifying stage presence,” said the press release. He will perform with his band, The Agents, and his group of talented dancers, The Most Bad Ones.
“Fontainebleau’s legacy of top-tier entertainment stems from its Miami Beach roots,” said Fedor Banuchi, Fontainebleau Las Vegas Senior Vice President of Entertainment. “We are honoured to have Mr. 305 himself bring his Miami flair to BleauLive Theater, for this iconic limited engagement.”

Pitbull will perform in Las Vegas on November 8 and 9 this year. He will return in 2025 for more shows on January 24 and 25, and March 7, 8, 14, and 15.

As per People, fans can get tickets during a special pre-sale starting on Monday, September 23, at 10 am PT for artist fans. The pre-sale for Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and Fontainebleau Las Vegas customers will begin on Tuesday, September 24, at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end that same day at 10 p.m. PT. General sales will begin on Wednesday, September 25, at 10 a.m. PT.
At the moment, Pitbull is on his Party After Dark Tour across the US, which features special guest T-Pain.

The tour started on August 21 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, and has made stops in cities like New York, Milwaukee, and Cincinnati. Lil Jon also joined for a few performances. The tour will end on October 5 at the Isleta Amphitheater in Albuquerque, New Mexico

ALSO READ | ‘Be Happy’: Abhishek Bachchan’s Film Promises To Be A Touching Drama

(With inputs from ANI)

Pitbull Pitbull Las Vegas Pitbull Songs

