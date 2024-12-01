Home
Sunday, December 1, 2024
Police Complaint Registered Against Allu Arjun For Calling Fans Army At Pushpa 2 Event

Allu Arjun faces backlash over his comment calling fans "army" during Pushpa 2 promotion. A complaint filed against the actor in Hyderabad sparks debate.

Police Complaint Registered Against Allu Arjun For Calling Fans Army At Pushpa 2 Event

Allu Arjun, one of Tollywood‘s most beloved stars, has always been known for his deep connection with his fans. Over the years, the actor has referred to his followers as his “army,” a sentiment he reaffirmed recently during the promotion of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Mumbai. While his words usually receive praise for their warmth and loyalty, his recent comment has sparked controversy, leading to a police complaint.

While addressing his fans at a promotional event, Allu Arjun said, “I don’t have fans; I have an army. I love my fans; they’re like my family. They stand by me; they celebrate me. They stand for me like an army. I love you all; I will make you proud. If this film becomes a big hit, I will dedicate it to all my fans.”

His passionate words, meant to express his gratitude and admiration for his fanbase, have offended some. Srinivas Goud, the president of the Green Peace Environment and Water Harvesting Foundation, filed a police complaint at the Jawahar Nagar Police Station in Hyderabad. According to the complaint, Goud felt that the term “army” is reserved for the brave men and women who protect the country, not a fan group. He stated, “Army is an honourable post; they’re the ones who protect our country, so you can’t call your fans that. There are many other terms he could use instead.”

This complaint has triggered a debate over the use of such terminology by celebrities, especially when it involves a word of national importance. On one side, many of Allu Arjun’s fans continue to embrace his affectionate use of the term, seeing it as a symbol of strength and loyalty. However, others feel that the comparison is inappropriate and undermines the respect associated with the term “army.”

Allu Arjun has always maintained a close bond with his fans, referring to them as his “army” to acknowledge their unwavering support and dedication. Despite the backlash, the actor’s affection for his fanbase remains unchanged, with his recent words still resonating with many who see the term as a tribute to the strength of their fandom.

As the situation develops, Allu Arjun’s remarks continue to stir mixed reactions, highlighting the complexities of language and the sensitivity surrounding terms of national significance.

Filed under

Allu Arjun army complaint Allu Arjun Pushpa 2 Srinivas Goud Tollywood star fan army

