Prayers For Saif Ali Khan’s Recovery Held At Ajmer Sharif Dargah

On January 18, devotees gathered at Ajmer Sharif Dargah to offer prayers for Saif Ali Khan’s swift recovery after he was attacked at his Mumbai residence. Fans and well-wishers prayed for his long life and quick healing, with Khadim Qutubuddin Sakhi leading the heartfelt ceremon.

On January 18, devotees and fans of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan gathered at the revered Ajmer Sharif Dargah to offer special prayers for his health and speedy recovery. The prayers were held at the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti, one of the most sacred sites for Muslims in India.

Devotees Seek Divine Blessings for Saif’s Recovery

Fans, well-wishers, and followers came together at the Jannati gate to pray for Saif’s long life and quick healing after he was severely injured in a violent attack at his Mumbai residence. The prayers were led by Khadim Qutubuddin Sakhi, a notable figure in Bollywood, who personally expressed his wishes for the actor’s swift recovery. The gathering also served as a moment of solidarity with Saif and his family during this challenging time.

Attack on Saif Ali Khan: A Shocking Incident

The special prayer session was organized after Saif was brutally attacked on January 18 by a miscreant attempting to rob his apartment. The assailant demanded a ransom of ₹1 crore, and in the ensuing struggle, injured the family’s nanny before stabbing Saif six times with a blade. Despite heavy bleeding, Saif was quickly rushed to Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw by his family. After undergoing surgery, he is now reported to be stable and on the road to recovery.

Prayers and Offerings for Saif’s Health

During the prayer ceremony, devotees offered their prayers and holy threads for the actor’s long life and good health. The atmosphere was filled with hope and positivity as fans, along with religious leaders, sought divine intervention for Saif’s quick healing. The gathering was a heartwarming show of love and support for the actor, with many sending their best wishes for his speedy recovery.

