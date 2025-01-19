Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Prayers For Saif Ali Khan’s Recovery Held At Ajmer Sharif Dargah

On January 18, devotees gathered at Ajmer Sharif Dargah to offer prayers for Saif Ali Khan’s swift recovery after he was attacked at his Mumbai residence. Fans and well-wishers prayed for his long life and quick healing, with Khadim Qutubuddin Sakhi leading the heartfelt ceremon.

Prayers For Saif Ali Khan’s Recovery Held At Ajmer Sharif Dargah

On January 18, devotees and fans of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan gathered at the revered Ajmer Sharif Dargah to offer special prayers for his health and speedy recovery. The prayers were held at the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti, one of the most sacred sites for Muslims in India.

Devotees Seek Divine Blessings for Saif’s Recovery

Fans, well-wishers, and followers came together at the Jannati gate to pray for Saif’s long life and quick healing after he was severely injured in a violent attack at his Mumbai residence. The prayers were led by Khadim Qutubuddin Sakhi, a notable figure in Bollywood, who personally expressed his wishes for the actor’s swift recovery. The gathering also served as a moment of solidarity with Saif and his family during this challenging time.

Attack on Saif Ali Khan: A Shocking Incident

The special prayer session was organized after Saif was brutally attacked on January 18 by a miscreant attempting to rob his apartment. The assailant demanded a ransom of ₹1 crore, and in the ensuing struggle, injured the family’s nanny before stabbing Saif six times with a blade. Despite heavy bleeding, Saif was quickly rushed to Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw by his family. After undergoing surgery, he is now reported to be stable and on the road to recovery.

Prayers and Offerings for Saif’s Health

During the prayer ceremony, devotees offered their prayers and holy threads for the actor’s long life and good health. The atmosphere was filled with hope and positivity as fans, along with religious leaders, sought divine intervention for Saif’s quick healing. The gathering was a heartwarming show of love and support for the actor, with many sending their best wishes for his speedy recovery.

ALSO READ: Mumbai police arrests Vijay Das – Know all about the man who stabbed the Bollywood actor

Filed under

Ajmer Sharif Dargah Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

TikTok Is Not The Only App Shutting Down in US, These Apps Too Face The Heat

TikTok Is Not The Only App Shutting Down in US, These Apps Too Face The...

TikTok Officially Shuts Down Its Service Hours Before Trump’s Inauguration- What Happens Now?

TikTok Officially Shuts Down Its Service Hours Before Trump’s Inauguration- What Happens Now?

Is Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker From Bangladesh? Accused, 33, Who Faked Multiple Names, Was Hiding In The Bushes When Arrested

Is Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker From Bangladesh? Accused, 33, Who Faked Multiple Names, Was Hiding...

Bengaluru Aero Show 2025: Meat Sale Banned, Non-Veg Eateries Closed Near Yelahanka Air Force Station

Bengaluru Aero Show 2025: Meat Sale Banned, Non-Veg Eateries Closed Near Yelahanka Air Force Station

TikTok To Be Temporarily Unavailable In The US On Sunday

TikTok To Be Temporarily Unavailable In The US On Sunday

Entertainment

Is Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker From Bangladesh? Accused, 33, Who Faked Multiple Names, Was Hiding In The Bushes When Arrested

Is Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker From Bangladesh? Accused, 33, Who Faked Multiple Names, Was Hiding

Who Is Roseanne Barr? Pro-Trump Actress Disses Eminem In New Bizarre Video: They Tried To Cancel Me

Who Is Roseanne Barr? Pro-Trump Actress Disses Eminem In New Bizarre Video: They Tried To

Mumbai Police Arrests Vijay Das – Know All About The Man Who Stabbed The Bollywood Actor

Mumbai Police Arrests Vijay Das – Know All About The Man Who Stabbed The Bollywood

Who Is Henry Cavil’s Girlfriend? Superman Star Welcomes First Baby With Natalie Viscuso- See Pics!

Who Is Henry Cavil’s Girlfriend? Superman Star Welcomes First Baby With Natalie Viscuso- See Pics!

Coldplay’s Mumbai Concert: Chris Martin Charms Mumbai Crowd In Hindi, Chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ | Watch

Coldplay’s Mumbai Concert: Chris Martin Charms Mumbai Crowd In Hindi, Chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ |

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox