Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra Shares Throwback Photos From ‘Gunday’ Set, Ali Abbas Zafar Says ‘Indian Films Miss You’

Priyanka Chopra shared throwback photos from the sets of Gunday (2013), reliving the memories of the film's fun moments with Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor.

Priyanka Chopra Shares Throwback Photos From ‘Gunday’ Set, Ali Abbas Zafar Says ‘Indian Films Miss You’

Priyanka Chopra’s recent Instagram post took her fans on a nostalgic journey to 2013, as she shared a heartwarming “photo dump” from the sets of her blockbuster film Gunday. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, also starred Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor.

Known for its high-energy action scenes and the popular dance number Tune Maari Entriyaan, Gunday was a film that resonated with fans for its chemistry between the lead actors and its vibrant set pieces.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

In the post, Priyanka shared several behind-the-scenes images, showcasing different moments from the 2014 hit. These included candid shots of her with co-stars Ranveer and Arjun, as well as some from her solo song sequences, especially from Tune Maari Entriyaan. She also shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Ranveer Singh peeking through a curtain, adding a lighthearted touch to the memories.

The actress expressed her fondness for the film and her co-stars in the caption, writing: “I was going through my phone and these pictures popped up in my memories. Anyone remember this ?? One of the most fun jobs ever! Incredible locations, the most fun cast and crew, and the lovely @aliabbaszafar who brought us together. Good memories are made by good people. Circa 2013.” She also tagged her co-stars, Ranveer and Arjun, as well as the production house, Yash Raj Films, and played Tune Maari Entriyaan as the soundtrack to the post.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle Calls Prince Harry By Two Cute Nicknames—Can You Guess?

Filed under

Ali Abbas Zafar Gunday photos Gunday throwback Priyanka Chopra
Advertisement

Also Read

Indian Aviation Hits Historic High: Over 5 Lakh Domestic Passengers in a Single Day

Indian Aviation Hits Historic High: Over 5 Lakh Domestic Passengers in a Single Day

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Urges Increase In Central Tax Share To Address Financial Strain

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Urges Increase In Central Tax Share To Address Financial Strain

Indian Football Coach Manolo Marquez Says Team Needs Improvement In All Areas

Indian Football Coach Manolo Marquez Says Team Needs Improvement In All Areas

EXPLAINED | What Led To Eknath Shinde’s Exit From Shiv Sena?

EXPLAINED | What Led To Eknath Shinde’s Exit From Shiv Sena?

ICSI CSEET November 2024 Results Announced – Check Your Marks Today!

ICSI CSEET November 2024 Results Announced – Check Your Marks Today!

Entertainment

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66 Million Views In Telugu

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An Animal Lover

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox