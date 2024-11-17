Priyanka Chopra Shares Throwback Photos From ‘Gunday’ Set, Ali Abbas Zafar Says ‘Indian Films Miss You’

Priyanka Chopra shared throwback photos from the sets of Gunday (2013), reliving the memories of the film's fun moments with Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor.

Priyanka Chopra’s recent Instagram post took her fans on a nostalgic journey to 2013, as she shared a heartwarming “photo dump” from the sets of her blockbuster film Gunday. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, also starred Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor.

Known for its high-energy action scenes and the popular dance number Tune Maari Entriyaan, Gunday was a film that resonated with fans for its chemistry between the lead actors and its vibrant set pieces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

In the post, Priyanka shared several behind-the-scenes images, showcasing different moments from the 2014 hit. These included candid shots of her with co-stars Ranveer and Arjun, as well as some from her solo song sequences, especially from Tune Maari Entriyaan. She also shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Ranveer Singh peeking through a curtain, adding a lighthearted touch to the memories.

The actress expressed her fondness for the film and her co-stars in the caption, writing: “I was going through my phone and these pictures popped up in my memories. Anyone remember this ?? One of the most fun jobs ever! Incredible locations, the most fun cast and crew, and the lovely @aliabbaszafar who brought us together. Good memories are made by good people. Circa 2013.” She also tagged her co-stars, Ranveer and Arjun, as well as the production house, Yash Raj Films, and played Tune Maari Entriyaan as the soundtrack to the post.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle Calls Prince Harry By Two Cute Nicknames—Can You Guess?