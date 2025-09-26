Hollywood Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Hints at New Top Gun, F1, and Pirates Sequels; follow-ups, details inside

LIVE TV
Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer has hinted at upcoming sequels to blockbuster hits including Top Gun, F1: The Movie, and Pirates of the Caribbean. While avoiding major plot details, he confirmed that multiple high-profile projects are in development. Bruckheimer praised actors Brad Pitt and Damson Idris for their intense training in racing for F1: The Movie. Known for iconic films like Pearl Harbor and Bad Boys, he continues to shape major Hollywood blockbusters.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 26, 2025 13:19:22 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 26 (ANI): There might be a possible follow-up to superhit titles like ‘F1: The Movie’ and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

Hollywood film producer Jerry Bruckheimer, known for films like ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, ‘Pearl Harbor’, and ‘Top Gun’, recently dropped hints about the upcoming projects.

In a Variety interview, though the veteran producer refrained from sharing any major movie scoops, he did give a nod to some high-profile projects that he said are in various stages of development.

“We’re developing another ‘Top Gun.’ Hopefully, we’ll make another ‘F1.’ We’re working on another ‘Pirates’. We’re working on a lot of different movies that have become successful and hopefully we can get them all made,” he said.

Further in reference to his summer blockbuster ‘F1: The Movie’, Bruckheimer said, “It gave you a great ride and you got immersed inside this world that you knew nothing about. And when you walked out, you knew a lot more about what these drivers go through. They’re some of the greatest athletes in the world. There are only 20 of them,” as per Variety.

He revealed how actors Brad Pitt and Damson Idris underwent training for four months to learn to drive racing cars.

“And they’re going 220 miles an hour. Our guys were only going about 180. But just the speed and the technology and the things that they did to make that movie as good as it turned out — we gotta hand it to our actors who work so hard to do it,” he added.

Jerry Bruckheimer carries a long resume of films and TV shows that include the likes of ‘Flashdance’, ‘Beverly Hills Cop’, ‘Bad Boys’, ‘Black Hawk Down’, ‘The Rock’, ‘CSI’, ‘National Treasure’, and ‘Cold Case’, among others. (ANI)

Source The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: brad pittDamson Idrisentertainment newsf1 movieF1 The Movie sequelfilm producerhollywoodHollywood moviesjerry-bruckheimerPirates of the CaribbeanTop Gun sequelupcoming movie projects

