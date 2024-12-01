Pushpa 2 Advance Booking: Forget India, Allu Arjun’s Movie Has Already Beaten KGF2 And Pathaan In US- See Numbers Here!

Among day-one advance booking champions, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and KGF Chapter 2 hold the top spots, with ₹90 crore and ₹80 crore in pre-sales, respectively. Industry experts believe Pushpa 2 is well-positioned to rival these numbers.

The much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, has taken the Indian film industry by storm with its advance booking frenzy. Opening at midnight on December 1, four days ahead of its theatrical release, the film has outpaced the pre-sale performance of major blockbusters like Pathaan, Gadar 2, and KGF Chapter 2.

Pushpa 2: Record-Breaking Pre-Sales Figures

In just 12 hours, the film sold over 3 lakh tickets for its opening day, grossing ₹10 crore in advance bookings across India, as per Sacnilk. This remarkable performance surpasses the pace set by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which sold under 2 lakh tickets during the same timeframe in January 2023.

For the Hindi-dubbed version alone, Pushpa 2 recorded sales of 1.8 lakh tickets by noon on December 1, far ahead of KGF Chapter 2, which managed 1.25 lakh tickets for its Hindi version in the same period.

Language-Wise Collections of Pushpa 2

Hindi: ₹5.5 crore

Telugu: ₹3 crore

With four days to go before its release, the film is expected to cross a million tickets in advance bookings, joining the ranks of films like Pathaan and Jawan. It also has the potential to surpass the ₹58.73 crore advance booking benchmark set by SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Pushpa 2 Is Challenging Baahubali 2 and KGF Chapter 2

Among day-one advance booking champions, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and KGF Chapter 2 hold the top spots, with ₹90 crore and ₹80 crore in pre-sales, respectively. Industry experts believe Pushpa 2 is well-positioned to rival these numbers.

With Telugu single-screen bookings opening on Sunday afternoon, tickets began selling out within minutes. If the film maintains its current momentum, it could surpass the ₹100 crore mark in advance bookings by December 4, setting a new industry benchmark.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun returns as the titular anti-hero, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The plot pits Pushpa against Fahadh Faasil’s character, Shekhawat, in a high-stakes confrontation.

The buzz around the franchise is growing, with actress Rashmika Mandanna recently teasing a potential third installment in an Instagram post.

As anticipation builds, Pushpa 2: The Rule is shaping up to be one of the biggest Indian film releases in recent times. With record-breaking pre-sales and soaring expectations, the film is poised to make history both at the box office and in the hearts of fans.