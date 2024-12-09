Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Pushpa 2 The Rule Day 4 Box Office Collection, Allu Arjun’s Film Breaks ₹529 Crore Mark

Pushpa 2: The Rule crosses ₹529 crore in its opening weekend, setting new records for Indian cinema. The film continues its box office dominance on Day 4.

Pushpa 2 The Rule Day 4 Box Office Collection, Allu Arjun’s Film Breaks ₹529 Crore Mark

The much-anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, has taken the box office by storm since its release. Released in theaters on December 5, with paid premieres held on December 4, the film is on track to set new milestones in the Indian film industry. According to reports from Sacnilk.com, the film has already crossed an impressive ₹529.45 crore net in India by Day 4, showcasing its massive appeal to audiences across the country.

Pushpa 2: The Rule had an explosive start with its paid premieres, grossing ₹10.65 crore, followed by a record-breaking ₹164.25 crore on its opening day. The film continued its impressive run with ₹93.8 crore on Friday and ₹119.25 crore on Saturday, taking its three-day total to ₹387.95 crore. These phenomenal numbers reflect the massive fan following of Allu Arjun’s character, Pushpa Raj, and the anticipation surrounding this highly awaited sequel.

The film’s performance at the box office has shattered several records in a very short span of time. Pushpa 2: The Rule not only recorded the highest-grossing opening for any Indian film but also became the highest-grossing opening for a Hindi film. Additionally, it became the first film to gross over ₹50 crore in two languages on the same day—a historic achievement for Indian cinema.

Within just three days of release, Pushpa 2 set another record by becoming the fastest Indian film to cross ₹600 crore worldwide. This remarkable feat has set the stage for the film to achieve even greater success over the weekend, with expectations of continued strong box office collections.

With its exceptional opening weekend and solid performance across multiple languages, Pushpa 2: The Rule is poised to continue its domination at the box office. The filmmakers have strategically increased ticket prices during the film’s first week, contributing to the soaring box office figures. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences, the film’s commercial success highlights the strong fanbase that Allu Arjun and the Pushpa franchise have cultivated.

The sequel picks up right where Pushpa: The Rise left off. Allu Arjun reprises his role as Pushpa Raj, who now heads a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate. Rashmika Mandanna returns as Srivalli, Pushpa’s wife, while Fahadh Faasil’s character, Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, seeks revenge for the humiliation he faced in the first film. The action-packed drama, combined with strong performances and a gripping storyline, has ensured the film remains a box office favorite.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is setting new benchmarks for Indian cinema with its record-breaking box office collections. With a strong opening, massive weekend earnings, and relentless fan support, the film is expected to continue its dominance well beyond its opening week. As the film moves forward, it’s clear that Pushpa 2 is on its way to becoming one of the highest-grossing films in Indian cinema history.

ALSO READ: Jay-Z And Diddy Allegedly Involved In Rape Of 13-Year-Old Girl At MTV VMAs After-Party

Filed under

Allu Arjun Pushpa 2 Rashmika Mandanna

Advertisement

Also Read

‘War Can’t Be Finished:’ Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Call for Ceasefire, Stresses Need for Reliable Peace

‘War Can’t Be Finished:’ Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Call for Ceasefire, Stresses Need for Reliable Peace

Tata Group-Owned Air India Orders Additional 100 Airbus jets

Tata Group-Owned Air India Orders Additional 100 Airbus jets

Controversy Erupts in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Removes Savarkar’s Portrait from Suvarna Soudha – But Why?

Controversy Erupts in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Removes Savarkar’s Portrait from Suvarna Soudha – But Why?

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much It Will Cost

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much...

All About Alawite Community: History, Religious Beliefs, Influence And More

All About Alawite Community: History, Religious Beliefs, Influence And More

Entertainment

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much It Will Cost

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed From Netflix Movie?

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The Great Indian Kapil Show

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox