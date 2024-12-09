Pushpa 2 The Rule Day 4 Box Office Collection, Allu Arjun’s Film Breaks ₹529 Crore Mark

Pushpa 2: The Rule crosses ₹529 crore in its opening weekend, setting new records for Indian cinema. The film continues its box office dominance on Day 4.

The much-anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, has taken the box office by storm since its release. Released in theaters on December 5, with paid premieres held on December 4, the film is on track to set new milestones in the Indian film industry. According to reports from Sacnilk.com, the film has already crossed an impressive ₹529.45 crore net in India by Day 4, showcasing its massive appeal to audiences across the country.

Pushpa 2: The Rule had an explosive start with its paid premieres, grossing ₹10.65 crore, followed by a record-breaking ₹164.25 crore on its opening day. The film continued its impressive run with ₹93.8 crore on Friday and ₹119.25 crore on Saturday, taking its three-day total to ₹387.95 crore. These phenomenal numbers reflect the massive fan following of Allu Arjun’s character, Pushpa Raj, and the anticipation surrounding this highly awaited sequel.

The film’s performance at the box office has shattered several records in a very short span of time. Pushpa 2: The Rule not only recorded the highest-grossing opening for any Indian film but also became the highest-grossing opening for a Hindi film. Additionally, it became the first film to gross over ₹50 crore in two languages on the same day—a historic achievement for Indian cinema.

Within just three days of release, Pushpa 2 set another record by becoming the fastest Indian film to cross ₹600 crore worldwide. This remarkable feat has set the stage for the film to achieve even greater success over the weekend, with expectations of continued strong box office collections.

With its exceptional opening weekend and solid performance across multiple languages, Pushpa 2: The Rule is poised to continue its domination at the box office. The filmmakers have strategically increased ticket prices during the film’s first week, contributing to the soaring box office figures. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences, the film’s commercial success highlights the strong fanbase that Allu Arjun and the Pushpa franchise have cultivated.

The sequel picks up right where Pushpa: The Rise left off. Allu Arjun reprises his role as Pushpa Raj, who now heads a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate. Rashmika Mandanna returns as Srivalli, Pushpa’s wife, while Fahadh Faasil’s character, Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, seeks revenge for the humiliation he faced in the first film. The action-packed drama, combined with strong performances and a gripping storyline, has ensured the film remains a box office favorite.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is setting new benchmarks for Indian cinema with its record-breaking box office collections. With a strong opening, massive weekend earnings, and relentless fan support, the film is expected to continue its dominance well beyond its opening week. As the film moves forward, it’s clear that Pushpa 2 is on its way to becoming one of the highest-grossing films in Indian cinema history.

ALSO READ: Jay-Z And Diddy Allegedly Involved In Rape Of 13-Year-Old Girl At MTV VMAs After-Party